Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Vaccine passports are banned in Texas

By Victoria Balderrama
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lx0Jh_0bjELD2b00

Twenty states, including Texas, have banned vaccine passports.

A vaccine passport is either a paper or digital form used to verify someone's vaccine history.

The idea of having to show you are protected against COVID-19 has stirred up some controversy.

On June 7, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issue an order prohibiting government agencies and businesses from requiring people to show proof of vaccination. On June 29, another order was issued prohibiting proof of vaccination requirements. The governor's executive order bans government entities at the state, county and local levels from asking people to prove their vaccination status.

The owner of House of Rock in downtown Corpus Christi says he had considered vaccine passports for certain events before the legislation was passed.

“We like to work well with the artist, there are certain artist that would like to require that," said House of Rock owner Casey Lain. "There are certain bands that will come through our venue and play but they want to make sure everyone has been vaccinated, several artist want to make sure everyone going backstage has been vaccinated.”

Annette Rodriguez with the Nueces County Health Authority said she has heard why some people are opposed to the idea of having a digital vaccination record.

“You can even have your vaccination record on your phone but I think a lot of people worry that if they show their phone their giving away their information,” said Rodriguez.

So far, Hawaii, New York and Oregon are the only states to endorse vaccine passports.

Check out other Texas laws that might affect you starting Sept. 1 here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Covid 19 Vaccine#House Of Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateCBS Austin

Statewide camping ban goes into effect in Texas

Today in Texas, a new law is in effect that requires all cities enforce a ban on camping, with the ability to opt-out. Local advocates, like Eric Samuels of the Texas homeless network, are saying this statewide promotes more problems instead of solutions. "This is not a solution, this is...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

11 new laws that take effect on Sept. 1, including open carry, medical marijuana

These 11 new Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1. Here's what to know about each, from constitutional carry to medical marijuana to abortion restrictions. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
Texas Statefox4news.com

Texas law banning homeless camps takes effect

AUSTIN, Texas - A state law banning homeless encampments took effect September 1 in Texas. House Bill 1925 makes camping in an unapproved public place a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. "I can honestly say, I think every legislator in this building had a...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

More states adopting digital passports amid uptick in fake vaccination cards

California, New York, Louisiana and a slew of other states are deploying or considering rolling out digital vaccination passports as the U.S. grapples with an increase in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and the delta variant surge, Politico reported Aug. 30. California, New York and Louisiana are deploying SMART Health Cards...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

400 calls, no more appointments: Texas abortion clinic scrambles to see patients before 6-week ban may take effect

HOUSTON - Kathy Kleinfeld's cellphone lit up for the first time on Monday at 3 a.m. By 7 a.m., she had 13 missed calls. When she couldn't be reached by phone, she said, patients emailed, desperate to schedule their abortion with Houston Women's Reproductive Services before Wednesday, Sept. 1, when Texas is on track to ban abortions after six weeks gestation, before most people know they're pregnant.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Texas leaders react to Abbott's latest vaccine executive order

Texas Democrats aren't holding back their comments after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his latest executive order on Wednesday, August 25. Abbott's order bans COVID-19 mandates regardless of a vaccine's approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, Abbott says the subject of vaccine mandates will be added to the state legislature's special session agenda.
Public HealthMSNBC

GOP Covid vaccine mandate bans are a legal, terrible idea

A common argument from elected officials who have prohibited local governments and public schools from imposing mask or vaccination requirements is that such bans on mandates (no-mandate mandates, if you will) are necessary to protect individual “freedom” during this Covid-19 pandemic. What these politicians are pushing isn’t the right to...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas' Abbott goes further to ban vaccine mandates amid crisis

It was about a month ago, as the COVID-19 crisis in the Lone Star State intensified, that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a controversial order. According to the Republican governor, no governmental entity could require people to get a vaccine that had been approved "under an emergency use authorization." For...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Texas governor reissues ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, has reissued an executive order banning vaccines mandates days after the Food and Drug Administration gave full regulatory approval to one of the shots. "Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy