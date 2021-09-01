Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Jenny Brundin

By Jenny Brundin
KUCB
 7 days ago

After A More Than A Year At Home, Students' Social Skills May Need Work. Children in Denver talk about what's on their minds while returning to in-person classes. They're eager, but also worried about staying safe during the pandemic, and remembering how to be social. Is There A Better Way...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
jillianharris.com

How You Helped 45 Teachers Clear The List Before The School Year!

I can’t believe that Summer is officially over and that our kids are already back to school (and my little Leo is in Kindergarten! Where has the time gone?!). There is no denying that teachers have a lot on their plate to get ready to welcome the kiddos back. From prepping their classrooms to making sure lesson plans are ready… they have enough on the go and shouldn’t have to worry about paying out of their own pocket to ensure their students are equipped with the supplies they need!
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYC DOE doles out $12M to help schools social distance

The city Department of Education is shelling out at least $12 million to pay for extra teachers to help maintain social-distancing protocols this school year, documents show. More than 100 schools requested extra teachers to staff additional classes made necessary by the coronavirus safeguard, according to a DOE memorandum. Thus...
Osmond, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Kindergartners begin their education at local schools

OSMOND — Eighteen kindergartners began their educational careers at Osmond Community School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. Instructors Leah Kuhl and Rebecca Geneski provided the following information about their students. St. Mary’s Kindergarten. (Rebecca Geneski) These darling students are shown holding their Reading Buddy Pets who live in their book...
Educationquillette.com

Remedial Education for All

A few years ago, the school district where I teach became enamored with a book called The One Thing by real estate mogul Gary Keller. Keller argued that, rather than spreading out effort over many different objectives, the secret to success was to identify and focus on the one thing that mattered most for achieving your goal. Taken with this insight, our superintendent asked every principal in the district to determine the “One Thing” that would be the unifying focus of their campus efforts. When teachers returned from summer break that year, we learned about this new initiative and the specific cause that our principal had selected for us to rally around.
PoliticsUniversity of Florida

$200 Million for Florida Literacy Initiative

Every child deserves the opportunity to experience new worlds and achieve their full potential. We know this happens through positive connections among families, schools and communities. The perfect connector? Books. The ability to read and learn are critical life skills necessary for launching children toward success. Yet we know many...
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Setting the Foundation for Your Child Learning to Read

Advice· Education· Inspiration· Partner Post· Wealth. Fostering a love of reading helps to create children who are inquisitive, thoughtful, imaginative, and love to learn. But even beyond loving to read, reading and writing are essential skills that everyone needs. Some children can struggle more than others when it comes to literacy and learning to read and spell. It’s important for them all to get the support that they need, whether they find reading and writing easy or more difficult. But learning to read and write doesn’t just start when your child is at school. There are various skills that they begin to learn before then, which set the foundation for their learning when they start school.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

Back-to-school anxiety heightened by pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids may be facing anxiety and uncertainty as they head back to the classroom, and parents have the difficult task of reassuring children that it’s safe to be away from them, while also encouraging them to be careful. Some students are returning to school with anxiety,...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

School district's student achievement delines due to pandemic

Student achievement in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fell across the board in the 2020-21 academic year, fueled in large measure to the isolation of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on academics showed up in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools preliminary test results from the 2020-2021 school year. Preliminary results...
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

VISD Initiates Virtual School for COVID Positive Students

Starting today, September 8th, VISD will launch Victoria Virtual School. According to the latest VISD newsletter which you can read in its entirety here, Victoria ISD is set to launch Victoria Virtual School, a short-term, night school option serving grades pre-K through 12th for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or students who are quarantining due to a member in their household testing COVID-19 positive.
Charitiessouthdadenewsleader.com

Local Volunteers Needed to Help with Pre-School Literacy

Florida Reading Corps isseeking 48 individuals to serve as pre-school literacy tutors in 26 schools in Miami Dade County. The Preschool Literacy Program places tutors in classrooms, where they serve alongside teachers to help children build skills and get ready for kindergarten. Director of Florida Programs Britney Matthews says, “Studies...
Victoria, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

VISD Initiates Virtual School for COVID Positive Students

Starting today, September 8th, VISD will launch Victoria Virtual School. According to the latest VISD newsletter which you can read in its entirety here, Victoria ISD is set to launch Victoria Virtual School, a short-term, night school option serving grades pre-K through 12th for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or students who are quarantining due to a member in their household testing COVID-19 positive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy