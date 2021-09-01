Jenny Brundin

Advice· Education· Inspiration· Partner Post· Wealth. Fostering a love of reading helps to create children who are inquisitive, thoughtful, imaginative, and love to learn. But even beyond loving to read, reading and writing are essential skills that everyone needs. Some children can struggle more than others when it comes to literacy and learning to read and spell. It’s important for them all to get the support that they need, whether they find reading and writing easy or more difficult. But learning to read and write doesn’t just start when your child is at school. There are various skills that they begin to learn before then, which set the foundation for their learning when they start school.