Heavy rain causes power outages in south Utah

As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, 1,730 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity in south Utah as heavy rain pushed through the state.

The rain was hitting some of the same areas that experienced flooding earlier this month. Most of the heavy rain was falling in Washington and Iron County.

Rocky Mountain Power Power outage map for southern Utah as of 5:14 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The highest threat of flash flooding is in normally dry washes, slot canyons, slick rock areas and recent burn scars.

By 5:30 a.m. power had been restored to all customers in south Utah.

