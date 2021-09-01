HEADLINES: Drunk driving crash, Yonkers car fire, cougar found in NYC apartment

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Putnam County mom has been arrested for drunk driving with her 12-year-old child in the back seat, according to police. Yorktown police were called to the scene Saturday on East Main Street in Jefferson Valley. They discovered 43-year-old Jennifer MacDonald's car slammed into a utility pole. After an investigation, police determined MacDonald was intoxicated and had her child in the back seat. MacDonald, a repeat offender, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. She is facing a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. She is due back in court next month.