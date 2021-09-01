'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' wraps production

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi arrives for the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2019. The superhero sequel has wrapped production. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- DC Comics sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped production, director David F. Sandberg has announced on Twitter.

"And that's a wrap!" the filmmaker said alongside a photo of a clapperboard used on set featuring the logo for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

Zachary Levi returns as the title character, who is actually teenager Billy Batson who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the word "shazam." Asher Angel portrays Billy.

Billy is an orphan and will once again be joined by his five foster siblings Fredy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), and Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand).

Each of Billy's foster siblings can also transform into superheroes, who are portrayed by Fulton, Adam Brody, Megan Good, Ross Butler and D.J. Cortona.

Helen Mirren will portray the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas in the sequel. She will be joined by Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler as fellow daughters of Atlas.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The first Shazam! film was released in March 2019 and also starred Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou as the wizard Shazam, who grants Billy his powers.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be a part of DC's virtual FanDome event on Oct. 16. The show will also include looks at The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and more.