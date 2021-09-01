Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Paris Saint Germain may have cost itself $260 million by refusing to allow Kylian Mbappe to leave

By Barnaby Lane
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3etK_0bjEJvDx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRwkR_0bjEJvDx00
Kylian Mbappe.

Getty/ANP

  • PSG may have cost itself $260 million by refusing to allow Kylian Mbappe to leave.
  • The French club ignored Real Madrid's deadline day bid for the superstar striker.
  • Mbappe is out-of-contract and can leave for free next summer.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Paris Saint Germain may have managed to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, but it now risks losing him for nothing.

According to Goal, the Ligue 1 outfit rejected two of Madrid's bids in recent weeks, the biggest of which was worth $200 million plus $12 million in add-ons.

On deadline day, PSG then ignored a $260 million bid for the 22-year-old.

While he will remain in Paris for this season, Mbappe is out-of-contract next summer and has rejected six renewal offers, reports Goal.

The 22-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid in January to join them on a free transfer next summer.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone says PSG's refusal to sell Mbappe is part of its attempt to win the Champions League for the first ever time.

The club finished as runners-up in 2019/20 before crashing out in the semifinals in 2020/21. This summer, it has signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Nuno Mendes to bolster its squad ahead of this season's competition.

"Financially, the decision makes no sense," Stone said of the Mbappe saga.

"But from a footballing perspective - for a club who have signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, among others, this summer in a determined effort to win the Champions League - it was the right move."

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth $180 million, and has since established himself as one of the world's best players.

Mbappe has scored 135 goals in 175 games for PSG and has been top scorer in Ligue 1 in each of the past three seasons.

He also played a starring role as France won the 2018 World Cup.

The forward has again begun the new season in scintillating form, scoring three and assisting two in four matches.

Against Stade de Reims on Sunday, he hit both goals in a 2-0 win which saw Messi make his PSG debut. After the match, manager Mauricio Pochettino said Mbappe was "one of the most important players in the world today."

"It is a gift to have him with us," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Kylian Mbappé
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Real Madrid#Goal#Psg#Bbc Sport#The Champions League#Stade De Reims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

PSG Identify AC Milan's $63M Midfielder As Man Utd Star Paul Pogba's Alternative: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly seeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as an alternative signing to their top target Paul Pogba. PSG have approached Kessie over a potential transfer in January as the Ligue 1 side believes that Manchester United star Pogba, who has been their top target for a while now, could prefer a move to Real Madrid instead, reported French media outlet Foot Mercato.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

First and last offer of Real Madrid by Kylian Mbappe: 160 million

Real Madrid has given a serious step forward to try to sign Kylian Mbappé this summer. This newspaper has been confirmed that the White Club has presented an offer of 160 million by the French striker to take with him before the closing of the market (August 31). After looking...
Soccerchatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG amid Real Madrid interest - Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club and confirmed the French giants turned down an offer from Real Madrid for the France international. Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Madrid had seen an €160 million offer for the 22-year rejected, but were...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Real Madrid have bid €160m for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have made a bid for Mbappe, who will be a free agent next summer. Real Madrid have made a €160m bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from either club. Real Madrid have bid €160m for...
SoccerSkySports

Lionel Messi set for Paris Saint-Germain debut, Kylian Mbappe in squad to face Reims amid Real Madrid interest

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 22-man squad to face Reims on Sunday night. It could be Messi's first appearance as a PSG player since arriving at the Parc des Princes earlier this month, while Mbappe could feature despite feeling he is being kept at the club against his will, following Real Madrid's two bids for the forward.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton manager Rafa Benitez insists the club have no intention of selling star forward Richarlison despite talks the Brazilian could replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has insisted the club have no intention of selling striker Richarlison. The Brazilian has been linked with Paris St Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe should the France forward leave the Ligue 1 club. 'We are not considering selling him,' said Benitez at a...
SoccerSportsnet.ca

Messi officially makes Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims

PARIS — Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, coming on as a substitutes for the game against Reims at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune. PSG had delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or...
UEFAPosted by
Yardbarker

France's Kylian Mbappe out of World Cup qualifiers, returns to Paris Saint-Germain

A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier just became all the more painful for France. In a statement shared by Reuters (h/t ESPN), the French Football Federation confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward Kylian Mbappe is returning to his Ligue 1 club early because of a calf injury he picked up in Wednesday's draw. As a result, Mbappe will be unavailable for the final two qualifiers of the current international break.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ace Pogba defends France teammate Mbappe

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has jumped to the defence of France teammate Kylian Mbappe. With his commitment being questioned by PSG fans, Mbappe has also been criticised for his performances with France. But Pogba told RTL: "There is always criticism of Kylian Mbappé because he is a big one.
SoccerESPN

Neymar was 'crazy' about Barcelona return this summer - Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta has revealed Barcelona made a move to sign Neymar prior to the summer because the player was "crazy" about a return. Laporta said Neymar approached Barca about coming back and that at the time the Camp Nou president had a different understanding of the LaLiga fair play rules which led to a transfer window of cutbacks at the club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Salah can replace Mbappe at PSG, but I hope he doesn't' - Murphy

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the ex-Red believes the Egypt international has what it takes to fill his shoes. Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah is the only player who can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG. The French international has been...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Paris Saint-Germain Gets New Uniforms…From Dior

Dior designer Kim Jones understands better than maybe any other modern designer that fashion today is a team sport. At Louis Vuitton, he collaborated with Supreme; at Dior, he invited Travis Scott to co-design his latest collection. So it was only a matter of time before he started working with an actual sports team. And no squad appreciates superstars coming together quite like Paris Saint-Germain, which had the ultimate linking-and-building summer. The team brought in Sergio Ramos, goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma, and GOAT candidate Lionel Messi to join superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Now, PSG and Dior are linking up themselves in the name of good style.
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Ronaldo Nazário Fires A Warning At PSG That Signing Lionel Messi Does Not Guarantee Champions League Success

Former FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldo Nazário has warned PSG not to think that their signing of Lionel Messi will guarantee they win the Champions League. The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid forward, who is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation, says there are 'many factors' that determine whether a club can win on Europe's biggest stage and that an overreliance on individual players is dangerous.
Businessvegasmagazine.com

Dior and Paris Saint-Germain Kick Off Two-Year Contract

Two French fashion and football (read: soccer) powerhouses join forces as Dior announces a two-year contract with the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team. Dior and PSG each made the announcement on social media with photos featuring some of the team's top players sporting classic black suits. The change is big...
Premier LeagueESPN

Where will Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba be playing in 2022?

While the 2021 summer transfer window was full of excitement and intrigue as the top clubs spent big, it did leave some star players waiting for their move. Sources told ESPN that Real Madrid made an offer worth €200 million to Paris Saint-Germain to sign Kylian Mbappe, despite his contract expiring in 2022, but received no reply and therefore put their efforts to land the France forward on hold for now. But with Man United, Man City and Liverpool also following the 22-year-old, can anyone persuade him to join them over Madrid?

Comments / 0

Community Policy