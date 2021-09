Christopher Lloyd recreated one of Rick and Morty's most memorable scenes in another special live-action promo for the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series! Ahead of Rick and Morty's fifth season finale, Adult Swim surprised fans everywhere when it revealed that one of the many multiverse versions of the titular duo were actually Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell. This surprise was enough on its own, but then Adult Swim took it even further with a special promo referencing the infamous Pickle Rick episode where Lloyd had vowed that his version of Rick Sanchez would never do such a thing again.