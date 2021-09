Emerging Market for Dog Food in Middle East and Africa. Despite being the smallest market, Middle East and Africa posted strong growth over recent years, given the religious and cultural background of the region. Many countries in the region are dominated by the Islamic religion, which strongly prohibits dog ownership under Islamic law. The market is therefore largely untapped due to the historic restrictions, but increasing acceptance and adoption of dogs as pets is expected to significantly expand the size of the dog population over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted dog adoption as consumers looked for companionship when movement and social gatherings were prohibited. The increase in the dog population is therefore expected to drive up volume and value sales of dog food in the region.