Nursing Education Today – Benefits of an Education

Nursing education has exploded over the years, and rightfully so – the need is tremendous. Baccalaureate nursing degrees like Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs are designed to provide students with a solid educational foundation that prepares individuals for entry into the nursing profession. Graduates are able to incorporate the concepts of caring, communication, critical thinking, professionalism, and holism to provide care for individuals, families and communities. The comprehensive theoretical and clinical practice components aim to allow BSN graduates to make a smooth transition into professional nursing practice. Nursing program graduates are encouraged to continue the educational process and are prepared for the challenges of graduate study (SouthUniversity.edu, 2021).