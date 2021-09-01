Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

A breakdown of 10 big conference showdowns in September

By Mike Huguenin about 7 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cre2_0bjEJ5qm00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This is Week One of the season and we’re already getting three huge Big Ten games right off the bat. That’s right: This is the first real weekend of the season and three of the most important Big Ten games of 2021 are on tap.

And those aren’t the only important conference games nationally in September. There are 10 games that will shape — and could even determine — division and league races in the first month of the season.

Here are the 10.

10. Missouri at Kentucky, September 11

The buzz: No, neither of these teams is going to win the SEC East over Georgia. But there are those who believe Florida is overrated this season, which means the winner of this contest could have a leg up on finishing second in the division. Both open the season with overmatched opponents, so this will be the first real test for quarterbacks Connor Bazelak of Mizzou and Will Levis of Kentucky. It also will be the first test for the new coordinators at each school: Mizzou DC Steve Wilks, the former coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and Kentucky OC Liam Coen, who was hired off the staff of the Los Angeles Rams.

9. Colorado at Arizona State, September 25

The buzz: Colorado was a pleasant surprise last season, while ASU played just four games as COVID wreaked havoc with the Sun Devils’ schedule. This is a Pac-12 South game, and if you’re one of those who doesn’t believe in USC (there seem to be a lot of you, by the way), this game is worth a close look. On paper, Arizona State might be the best team in the division, but, man, there are a lot of NCAA-related distractions in Tempe these days. Can Colorado recapture its magic from 2020? RB Jarek Broussard is the key.

8. California at Washington, September 25

The buzz: Last season’s game was canceled, but the Bears upset the Huskies in both 2018 and ’19, thanks to sterling defensive efforts; the Huskies totaled 29 points in the two contests. Oregon is supposed to win the Pac-12 North, with Washington right behind, but another upset by the Bears would make things interesting in the division. Both will have been tested already: Washington plays at Michigan on September 11, while Cal has Mountain West favorite Nevada this weekend and TCU on September 11.

7. Stanford at USC, September 11

The buzz: How good is Stanford? The Cardinal might be the biggest mystery team in the Pac-12. Stanford prides itself on being physical, but it hasn’t been all that tough the past two seasons. This is the first of three conference games in September for the Trojans, and they should win all three. If there’s one they might lose, this is it. And if that happens, woe be to Clay Helton.

6. Ohio State at Minnesota, Thursday

The buzz: We’ve mentioned this before, so one more time isn’t going to hurt: Ohio State, the best program in the Big Ten, is opening its season on the road on a Thursday night. Man. Minnesota’s offensive backfield of QB Tanner Morgan and RB Mohamed Ibrahim is the key to its upset hopes; Ibrahim has to be productive or the Gophers have no shot. Ohio State is breaking in a new starting quarterback, but J.T. Stroud has weapons galore on the outside. It would be surprising if Minnesota won, but a strong showing by the Golden Gophers could mean interesting things could happen in the Big Ten West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0H4u_0bjEJ5qm00
Mohamed Ibrahim is the key to Minnesota’s upset hopes against Ohio State. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Clemson at NC State, September 25

The buzz: Clemson is the best team in the ACC, which also means the Tigers are the best team in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. But NC State might be the second-best team in the division — and the second-best team in the conference overall. There are high hopes for Wolfpack QB Devin Leary, and RBs Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Ricky Person are a big-time 1-2 punch. They’ll be running behind a line that returns four starters. But Clemson is loaded on defense and at wide receiver, and the Tigers have won eight in a row in the series; in the past two meetings (the teams didn’t meet last season), Clemson has outscored NCSU 96-17.

4. Toledo at Ball State, September 25

The buzz: These are the two best teams in the MAC West; they also might be the two best teams in the conference overall, so this is a huge early-season showdown. Ball State’s win at Toledo was the key victory in the Cardinals’ march to the conference title last season, and the Rockets will be looking to flip the script. Both should have high-powered offenses, with Ball State having the edge. But Toledo has the better defense. Toledo returns 21 starters, Ball State 17.

3. Indiana at Iowa, Saturday

The buzz: A matchup of two top-20 teams and the first of two monster games to open the season for the Hawkeyes, who play Iowa State on September 11. Indiana’s early-season schedule also is tough; IU’s second Big Ten game is against Penn State on October 2 and there’s also a non-conference matchup with Cincinnati on September 18. Is Indiana the second-best team in the Big Ten East? Is Iowa the second-best team (or even the best) in the Big Ten West? We should have a better idea after this one.

2. Alabama at Florida, September 18

The buzz: On paper, this matches the best team in the SEC West (and the best team in the league, period) against the second-best team in the SEC East. But we mentioned earlier that there are those who think the Gators are overrated; well, this game should give us an idea if that is true. Last season, Florida played Alabama closer than anyone else, but the Gators lost a ton of firepower. So did Alabama, but the Tide just reloads and there are questions about UF’s ability to do that. Alabama’s defense is a lot better than Florida’s. How much will the home-field advantage help the Gators?

1. Penn State at Wisconsin, Saturday

The buzz: Conventional wisdom has Wisconsin as the best team in the Big Ten West and Penn State as the second-best team in the Big Ten East. Both are in the preseason top 20: Wisconsin at 12 and Penn State at 19. Both are coming off at least mildly disappointing seasons. And both need more consistency from their quarterbacks. A big-time subplot: How does new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich choose to attack what should be an elite unit led by Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard?

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Mizzou Dc Steve Wilks#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Asu#Covid#The Sun Devils#Arizona State#Cal#Tcu#Stanford#Pac 12#The Golden Gophers#Nc State#Acc#Tigers#Atlantic Division#Wolfpack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Michigan Statedailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
College SportsCollege Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State transfer scores 94-yard TD for Alabama

Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams made his presence known for Alabama in Week 1. On third down and backed up near his own end zone, quarterback Bryce Young hit Williams streaking across the field on a deep route, and Williams took it to the house. Williams showed off his track...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Oregon Getting 2 Big Players Back For Ohio State Game

Oregon will have two defensive starters back on the field when the Ducks clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. Mario Cristobal announced on Monday that he’s lifted the suspensions for safety Jamal Hill and cornerback DJ James. Both will be available this Saturday against the Buckeyes.
Penn, PAPosted by
On3.com

Penn State football: James Franklin addresses targeting calls

Penn State head coach James Franklin provided his thoughts on this week’s targeting debate. After seeing a targeting call go against his team on Saturday, the penalty took center stage in Monday’s game between Ole Miss and Louisville. “It’s a challenging thing right now for our game,” Franklin said, via...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How much is Ohio State football favored by against Oregon? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s streak of being a double-digit home favorite appears secure for Saturday’s game against Oregon. The Buckeyes opened as an 11.5-point favorite per Vegas Insider. By Sunday afternoon, that spread had grown to 14 points. That line was likely influenced by Oregon’s narrow 31-24 victory over Fresno State and the uncertain injury status of Ducks defensive players such as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dru Mathis.
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia, Penn State rise as North Carolina falls in new college football rankings

The college football rankings are set for an update when the new AP Top 25 is released Tuesday, two days later than usual to accommodate for the sport's extended weekend at the start of September. New rankings for the top teams in the country were almost guaranteed after a weekend that saw five games between teams ranked opponents with three more top 25 teams losing to unranked foes.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy