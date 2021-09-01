Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Los Angeles Angels steal five bases, send New York Yankees to 4th straight loss

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRuHf_0bjEJ1Js00

Shohei Ohtani stole two bases, including a steal of home, but the hero of the night for the Angels was journeyman reliever Jake Petricka, whose eighth-inning performance helped Los Angeles hang on for a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer and Phil Gosselin had a clutch two-run single for the Angels, who have won three in a row, including the first two of the three-game series with New York.

After winning 13 in a row, the Yankees have lost four straight, but they didn’t go down quietly.

The Angels held a 6-2 lead before the Yankees’ offense finally got busy in the eighth inning. DJ LeMahieu led off with a single and Anthony Rizzo doubled. Aaron Judge followed with an RBI single, and Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly made it 6-4.

After a walk to Joey Gallo, the Yankees had the tying runs on base for Gio Urshela. With the game on the line, Angels manager Joe Maddon brought in Petricka, who had spent all season in the minors before being called up last week.

Petricka responded by striking out both Urshela and pinch hitter Luke Voit to end the inning.

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias retired the Yankees in order in the ninth for his 29th save.

Los Angeles starter Jaime Barria held the Yankees scoreless for the first three innings, getting help from the defense, which turned the first two of its five double plays in the game. In the fourth, Rizzo led off with a home run to give New York a 1-0 lead.

The Angels got the run back and more in their half of the fourth against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who was perfect for three innings, striking out five of the first nine hitters he faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bjEJ1Js00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

David Fletcher led off the fourth with a single and stole second. Ohtani walked before Fletcher and Ohtani pulled off a double steal. It turned out not to be necessary as Walsh followed with a three-run homer, giving the Angels a 3-1 lead.

Gary Sanchez’s solo homer in the fifth got the Yankees to within 3-2, but the Angels responded again in the bottom of the inning, scoring three times to take a 6-2 lead.

In the inning, the Angels had runners on second and third with two outs when Ohtani was walked intentionally, loading the bases for Gosselin, who made the Yankees pay with a two-run single.

The Angels’ third run of the inning scored when Ohtani stole home on the back end of a double steal. Los Angeles finished with five stolen bases in the game.

Angels reliever Jimmy Herget (1-1) earned the victory with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Tallion (8-5) took his first lost in 16 starts since the beginning of June. He gave up six runs on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Taillon struck out six.

Barria allowed two runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and fanned two.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jake Petricka
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The New York Yankees#Seattle Mariners#Houston Astros Watch#Los Angeles Dodgers#Braves#San Diego Padres#Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton closing in on home run history

The New York Yankees steamrolled everything in their path in the month of August, but it’s worth pondering how many more losses they would’ve had if Giancarlo Stanton hadn’t caught fire at the plate. Fresh off smacking a walk-off single to save the Yankees from an otherwise humiliating showing against...
MLBBleacher Report

Video: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Steals Home vs. Yankees

Is there anything Shohei Ohtani can't do at this point?. The Los Angeles Angels slugger and pitcher found a new way to wow baseball fans during Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees when he stole home in the bottom of the fifth inning:. Ohtani took advantage of the throw...
MLBYardbarker

Yankees receive great Gio Urshela injury news, Aroldis Chapman must be stopped

The New York Yankees secure their 11th straight win on Tuesday evening, overcoming a red-hot Atlanta Braves team who just saw their nine-game winning streak snapped on Monday by the Bombers. In the contest, Andrew Heaney took the mound, lasting 4.0 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. The bullpen performed well, giving up two runs over five innings and recording five strikeouts.
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu, Blue Jays to take on Taillon, Yankees

LINE: Yankees -142, Blue Jays +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Monday. The Yankees are 40-27 on their home turf. New York is slugging .399 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Shohei Ohtani, Angels out to send Orioles to 20th straight loss

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t had many breaks during their 19-game losing streak. They will face another major challenge on Wednesday in their bid to avoid the longest skid in the majors since the Montreal Expos lost 20 straight in 1969. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Series Preview

The Yankees may have seen their win streak end in Oakland, and it ended rather poorly, but on the whole it was still a decent series for them against the Athletics. They split a series against a fellow Wild Card contender in a place that had been a house of horrors for them in recent years.
MLBarcamax.com

Yankees lose to Angels, drop 4th straight game following 13-game winning streak

ANAHEIM — What started as a positive trip to the West Coast is now threatening to upend the Yankees’ season. The Yankees lost 6-4 on Tuesday night in a game that manager Aaron Boone warned could be a bit of a trap after Shohei Ohtani was scratched from making his scheduled start on the mound. The trap grabbed hold of the Yankees bats and did not let go until after they hit into five double plays and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees suffer fourth straight loss after falling to Angels again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Giancarlo Stanton hit a fly ball deep to left that a week ago would have landed in the seats for a game-tying home run. But in another reminder that their 13-game winning streak is a thing of the past, the ball only made it to the warning track for a sacrifice fly, which left the Yankees still down by two runs in what turned into a fourth straight defeat, 6-4, to the Angels.
MLBNew York Post

Corey Kluber implodes as Yankees fall to Angels for third straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees envisioned Corey Kluber making important starts and Zack Britton pitching the eighth inning of even more. But as the Yankees dropped a third straight game, they saw Kluber implode in the fourth inning and the replacements for Britton give up the go-ahead run in the eighth in an 8-7 loss to the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees drop another game in the East with loss to the Angels

The New York Yankees entered the first game of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium last night with the hope of righting the ship and starting a new winning streak after losing their last two with Oakland. It marked the return to the mound of Corey Kluber after not pitching for three months due to shoulder issues. Kluber faced the Angel’s, Mike Mayers.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels hang on for second straight victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM — The Angels’ 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night was so chock full of clutch performances that Joe Maddon had a few choices as the No. 1 hero. The Angels manager went with second baseman David Fletcher, who was part of five double plays that helped a short-handed pitching staff maneuver through the Yankees’ powerful lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy