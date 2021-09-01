Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Genomic autopsy identifies cardiomyopathy variants

By Northwestern University
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostmortem genetic testing, or genomic autopsy, of young individuals who experienced sudden death revealed many had known genetic variants that are associated with cardiomyopathy, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Cardiology. These findings indicate that genomic autopsy can improve care for families after a sudden death in...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autopsies#Cardiomyopathy#Jama Cardiology#Northwestern Medicine#Jama Cardiology#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

First study to investigate the role of RNA tags in Alzheimer's disease

Understanding the role of tau protein in Alzheimer's disease (AD) has led to new ways to diagnose it as well as the creation of medicines now in clinical trials to treat it. Misfolding and aggregation of microtubule associated protein tau (MAPT) are core features of AD. As the neurons get sick they show characteristic changes, such as the accumulation of neurofibrillary tangles, which are composed of misfolded tau protein. The accumulation of tau is closely correlated with cognitive decline in AD patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association study of frontotemporal dementia identifies a C9ORF72 haplotype with a median of 12-G4C2 repeats that predisposes to pathological repeat expansions

Genetic factors play a major role in frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The majority of FTD cannot be genetically explained yet and it is likely that there are still FTD risk loci to be discovered. Common variants have been identified with genome-wide association studies (GWAS), but these studies have not systematically searched for rare variants. To identify rare and new common variant FTD risk loci and provide more insight into the heritability of C9ORF72-related FTD, we performed a GWAS consisting of 354 FTD patients (including and excluding N = 28 pathological repeat carriers) and 4209 control subjects. The Haplotype Reference Consortium was used as reference panel, allowing for the imputation of rare genetic variants. Two rare genetic variants nearby C9ORF72 were strongly associated with FTD in the discovery (rs147211831: OR = 4.8, P = 9.2 × 10−9, rs117204439: OR = 4.9, P = 6.0 × 10−9) and replication analysis (P < 1.1 × 10−3). These variants also significantly associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a publicly available dataset. Using haplotype analyses in 1200 individuals, we showed that these variants tag a sub-haplotype of the founder haplotype of the repeat expansion that was previously found to be present in virtually all pathological C9ORF72 G4C2 repeat lengths. This new risk haplotype was 10 times more likely to contain a C9ORF72 pathological repeat length compared to founder haplotypes without one of the two risk variants (~22% versus ~2%; P = 7.70 × 10−58). In haplotypes without a pathologic expansion, the founder risk haplotype had a higher number of repeats (median = 12 repeats) compared to the founder haplotype without the risk variants (median = 8 repeats) (P = 2.05 × 10−260). In conclusion, the identified risk haplotype, which is carried by ~4% of all individuals, is a major risk factor for pathological repeat lengths of C9ORF72 G4C2. These findings strongly indicate that longer C9ORF72 repeats are unstable and more likely to convert to germline pathological C9ORF72 repeat expansions.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Identification of bacterial proteins that promote neurodegeneration

Growing evidence indicates that gut microbiota plays a critical role in regulating the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the molecular mechanism underlying such microbe-host interaction is still unclear. A research team led by Dr. Chaogu Zheng from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) recently discovered that bacteria-derived curli amyloid fibril promotes neurodegeneration in the host. This new study provides direct evidence to suggest that bacteria can secrete proteins that form an amyloid fibril, which enters the host neurons and promotes protein aggregation and neurodegeneration. Inhibiting the ability of the bacteria to secrete such proteins may be a preventative treatment for neurodegenerative diseases. The research findings have been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study identifies potential target for treating systemic inflammation in obesity

A study led by researchers at the University of Chicago and Indiana University has determined that a protein called elF5A is necessary for driving inflammation in macrophage cells in obesity. Blocking DHPS, the enzyme that modifies and activates elF5A, led to reduced inflammation and improved glucose control in mice. The study was published on September 7 in Cell Metabolism.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify factors that turn normal cells into liver cancer cells

Researchers at the University of Helsinki could show for the first time that normal human fibroblast cells can be converted to specific cancer cells using only factors that are commonly detected in actual human patients. Previous studies have achieved this only by using powerful viral factors that are not common in human cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Taskforce creates guidelines for prevention trials for people at risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It can also cause fatigue, and the underlying inflammation may affect other body systems. Treating RA quickly after diagnosis and as early as possible after symptom start has been shown to have a significant impact in its further development. With the discovery of the preclinical phase of the disease, the idea of treating people who are at-risk with the aim of preventing RA is very attractive. However, to do this requires carrying out clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of treatments in the 'pre-RA' phase. Some initial trials in this area have looked at very different populations—with variation in eligibility criteria, biomarkers, interventions, and outcomes. This makes it hard to interpret and compare the evidence as it accumulates.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Genomic Analysis of Lung Cancer in Never Smokers Identifies Three Molecular Subtypes

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. The international team of scientists, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), carried out high-coverage whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of 232 lung cancers from people who have never smoked. Their results identified, for the first time, three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in never smokers (LCINS).
ScienceMedicalXpress

Role of DNA base excision repair in the pathogenesis of Parkinsonʼs disease

International scientific collaboration between Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology of FORTH, and Scientists at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and the University of Oslo, in Norway, has uncovered the novel role of the DNA base excision repair (BER) pathway in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Clues to tuberculosis progression found in gene expression

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute working with collaborators at the University of Leicester have identified how gene expression changes during different stages of tuberculosis (TB), including early after infection before any symptoms are clinically detectable. These changes provided information about the host immune response which could help the development...
SciencePhys.org

Autophagy in major human diseases

In a consensus article, Federico Pietrocola, at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, KI, and colleagues explore the pathophysiological relevance of autophagy in human illnesses, while highlighting the therapeutic potential of autophagy-centered strategies in the clinic. This article represents a remarkable collective effort by the international autophagy community, serving a guide for basic and clinical scientists to get more insights on this fascinating process.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
HealthMedicalXpress

Schizophrenia study suggests advanced genetic scorecard cannot predict a patient's fate

With the help of cutting-edge computer programs, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai went through the genetic and medical records of more than 8,000 schizophrenia patients. They found that a tool commonly used in research for evaluating a person's genetic risk for a disease, called a polygenic risk score, was no better at predicting the outcome of a patient's disease over time than written reports. The results raise important questions about the use of polygenic risk scores in real-world, clinical situations, and also suggest that a doctor's written report may be an untapped source of predictive information.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New information on the early stages of dementia with Lewy bodies

Results obtained in a study recently completed at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital reinforce the notion that dementia with Lewy bodies can be pathologically classified into two different disease types. Dementia with Lewy bodies is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease, and it affects...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

WHO Identifies Mu Covid-19 Variant As Variant Of Interest

GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) on Aug. 30 listed the Mu Covid-19 variant as a “variant of interest.”. The World Health Organization on Aug. 30 added the Mu variant — known by scientists as B1621 — to the list of “variants of interest” because of preliminary evidence that it can evade antibodies.
Diseases & Treatmentsbcm.edu

Expanding the diagnosis for Xia-Gibbs Syndrome

Xia-Gibbs Syndrome (XGS) is a rare genetic disorder that results in severe developmental delay, sleep apnea, delayed speech and upper body weakness. In 2014, a team led by Dr. Richard Gibbs, director of the Human Genome Sequencing Center and Wofford Cain Chair and professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, discovered a genetic basis for this condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy