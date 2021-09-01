Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No tougher Swiss coronavirus curbs for now despite rising cases

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWHGQ_0bjEIJEK00

ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland will not tighten curbs on public life for now despite rising coronavirus cases, the government said on Wednesday, reserving the right to make people show a COVID-status certificate to access many indoor spaces.

The government had signalled such a move last week when it ordered millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for possible use as booster shots, amid concerns that a rising number of serious cases could soon overwhelm hospitals.

“The number of hospital admissions of coronavirus patients remains high, but has not increased in the last week. Therefore, the (cabinet) has not yet decided (on widening use of certificates) today,” a government statement said on Wednesday.

It would decide on measures to relieve hospitals “at any time should this become necessary”, it added.

The certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

President Guy Parmelin acknowledged at a news conference in Bern that the government’s plans had provoked a lively debate about how far it should intrude into people’s lives, but appealed for national unity.

“The enemy remains the virus, not fellow citizens of a different opinion,” he said.

The number of new infections here in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein has picked up again to surpass 780,000 since the pandemic began. The death toll has exceeded 10,500.

Just over half the Swiss population has been fully vaccinated, Health Minister Alain Berset said last week, but a third of adults remained unjabbed. He pointed to lower vaccination rates than in neighbouring countries.

The government also unveiled an extra 60 million Swiss francs ($65.5 million) in support for the hard-hit tourism sector, aiming to boost demand and encourage innovation.

The state is providing around 17 billion francs in coronavirus relief in 2021, around the same as in 2020. That has helped pushed the public sector financing deficit to around 2.2% of economic output this year.

Public finances are set to return to the black next year.

($1 = 0.9168 Swiss francs)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curbs#Swiss#Zurich#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Taboo: Why has Africa emerged as the global coronavirus ‘Cold Spot’ — and why are we afraid to talk about it?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The first COVID-19 case in Africa was confirmed on February 14th, 2020, in Egypt. The first in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Nigeria soon after. Health officials were united in a near-panic about how the novel coronavirus would roll through the world’s second most populous continent. By mid-month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four sub-Saharan countries on a “Top 13” global danger list because of direct air links to China. Writing for the Lancet, two scientists with the Africa Center for Disease Control outlined a catastrophe in the making:
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Public Healthhngn.com

South Africa Detects New COVID-19 Variant Believed to be Resistant to Vaccines and Highly Transmissible

A group of genetics researchers in South Africa has identified a new COVID-19 variant with mutations that could make it more infectious and resistant to vaccines. The C.1.2 variant, first detected in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces in South Africa in May, was found to be carrying mutations seen in other variants, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma, according to researchers from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
U.S. Politicswhbl.com

Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said on Tuesday. The United States is struggling to combat a wave of infections driven by the...
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
Public HealthWashington Post

Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

Researcher Shi Zhengli received a $585,000 grant in 2014. A previous version of this report incorrectly stated the grant’s value. The article has been corrected. One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan’s new high-security pathogen lab.
Tennistheclevelandamerican.com

CDC lists Puerto Rico as “most dangerous” place for Govt-19

Passengers arriving at Louis Munas Maran Airport are queuing up to give their travel notice. – Tennis a. Jones. The company warned passengers not to travel to Puerto Rico until they have been vaccinated. By Metro Puerto Rico. Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:43 p.m. Passengers arriving at Louis Munas...
HealthNBC News

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer vaccine

WELLINGTON — New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The ministry's statement did not give the woman's age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy