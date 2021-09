Since the first Eternals trailer arrived a few months ago, many MCU fans asked where these all powerful characters were during the events of Infinity War and Endgame and why they did nothing to stop Thanos snapping away half the world. Those fans have not had to wait until the movie arrives in November to find out an explanation, as the opening moments of the new final trailer that dropped today wraps up that issue in about 20 seconds and it seems that the answer is pretty simple - they were not allowed to become involved.