Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In NXP Semiconductors

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 6 days ago

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) on Tuesday. Its put options volume was three times the average daily put volume and one of the largest trades of the day was in the October $210/$220 collars. Somebody bought 350 contracts of the October $210 puts and sold 350 contracts of the October $220 calls. The total cost for the trade was $3.90. The trade could be a hedge for a long position and it offers protection below $206.10 or 4.2% below the closing price on Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductors#Cnbc#Nxp Semiconductors Nv#Nxpi
