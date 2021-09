Manchester City have made the Carabao Cup their own since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. The reigning Premier League champions have not lost a game in the competition since rivals Manchester United beat them in the fourth round back in October 2016.Four League Cups in a row for Man City mean it is nearly five years since they were last toppled by anyone. The winners before their remarkable run were Man Utd when they beat Southampton 3-2 in the final. Can this be the competition where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wins his first trophy as a manager...