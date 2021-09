Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.