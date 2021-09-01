Carrie Underwood announces collaboration with Dan + Shay for “Dear Evan Hansen” movie soundtrack
Country superstar Carrie Underwood announced on Instagram a special collaboration with Dan + Shay for the highly-anticipated soundtrack for the upcoming film ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ Underwood shares in the post: “I’m so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack!” Underwood and Dan + Shay will perform together on the song “Only Us.”www.ktts.com
