Beer shortages at Wetherspoon as Brexit and Covid hit supply chains

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Brexit-backing Wetherspoon has become the latest business to be hit by supply chain issues as the pub giant faces shortages of popular beer brands.

Carling and Coors are unavailable in some branches as supermarkets, pubs and restaurants continue to be plagued by supply problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of lorry drivers in the wake of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Fast-food franchise McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes and bottled drinks in outlets across England, Scotland and Wales last week, while coffee chain Costa has seen supplies of panini and decaffeinated coffee beans affected.

Other big names including Greggs, Nando’s, KFC, Co-op and Iceland have also been hit by supply issues.

Britain’s departure from the European Union has contributed to a massive fall in the number of lorry drivers available to move goods, as have rising wages in their home countries, according to the boss of Tesco.

JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin was a vocal supporter of Brexit, and his pubs promoted the idea of the UK leaving the EU to drinkers during the referendum campaign.

Images shared on social media showed notices apparently put up in one Wetherspoon’s pub this week warning customers of a shortage of certain beers.

Graham Hughes shared a photo on Twitter of a sign that said: “We regret to inform you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors and Bud Light.

“Due to supply issues regards to lack of lorry drivers and strike action which are out of our control [sic].”

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed the chain was experiencing supply issues.

He said in a statement: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has estimated that up to 20,000 HGV drivers from the EU left during the Brexit process – adding to a crisis which has left the country short of around 100,000 lorry drivers overall.

Reports suggest the “pingdemic” caused by coronavirus self-isolation requirements has also been a factor, while McDonald’s and others have been hit by a shortfall in manufacturing workers.

Comments / 2

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
Related
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Your food prices are at risk as the world runs short of workers

Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil's robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos.
Grocery & Supermaketcentralrecorder.com

Coffee price may rise as their are supply problems

After the rising cost of making the coffee, caffeine lovers might soon be forced to pay more. According to retail experts, Brazil is the largest coffee producer in the world. However, torrential rains have impacted supplies. Columbian, another coffee exporter has seen anti-government protests also have an impact. Analysts think...
TrafficPosted by
newschain

HGV driver shortages ‘not unique to UK’ – No 10

Downing Street has insisted a shortage of HGV drivers is not an issue unique to the UK. Reports have suggested a shortage of workers has hit supply chains following an apparent exodus of drivers from EU countries, who returned to the continent during the coronavirus pandemic and remained there. Industry...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Government says polluters can dump raw sewage into rivers as Brexit disrupts water treatment

The government has given polluters the green light to dump raw sewage into rivers and the sea as Brexit and Covid disrupt normal water treatment. Some businesses have found it more difficult to get hold of water treatment chemicals because of supply chain disruption at ports blamed primarily on Britain's departure from the EU.The Environment Agency this week said companies struggling to get hold of the treatment chemicals would be allowed to "discharge effluent without meeting the conditions" of their permits, which normally require water to be treated.Rolling shortages have hit different parts of the UK economy since the government...
EuropeThe Independent

How has Brexit changed passport expiry rules for UK tourists visiting the EU?

Q Please help, Simon. I have a friend in tears. She is due to fly to Portugal on Friday 10 September. Her passport was issued on 16 December 2011 and expires on 16 July 2022. I’ve read your article which says the EU will consider her expiry to be 16 December 2021. She’s due to fly home on 17 September. If she needs three months she will be out by a day. Can you help if this is correct or if we’ve completely misunderstood?
IndustryBBC

Water companies face chemical supply disruption

The Environment Agency has told water firms they can temporarily reduce the amount of chemicals used for the treatment of waste water. The move comes in response to problems in the chemical supply chain caused by the lorry driver shortage. Water UK said there was no shortage of the chemicals,...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

UK Awaits Fallout From End Of Jobs Support Scheme

The British government's furlough scheme that has supported millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic is close to ending, a move that risks a spike in unemployment according to economists. Experts, however, do not expect sectors seriously affected by a shortage of staff owing to the virus outbreak and Brexit...
Retailpoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Eroded by UK Construction Supply Squeeze

The pounds impressive gains against the dollar last week – a period that saw it touch a three-week high – were eroded slightly on Monday. The damage was done by fresh data showing supply chain issues continue to cause problems across the UK. Britain’s construction sector was sluggish in August,...
EconomyShropshire Star

Ikea facing mattress shortages amid post-lockdown demand spike

The furniture company is facing supply chain problems. Ikea has said it is struggling to meet high demand for some of its products, especially mattresses, as Britons buy new furniture for the homes they spent much more time in during lockdown. The furniture giant said it had been hit by...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Toilet Paper Shortage Again? Panic Buying, Supply Chain Challenges Blamed

Toilet paper is flying off the shelves again amid panic buying by consumers as coronavirus cases surge again, and the shortages are getting exacerbated by supply chain issues. The surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant of the virus has made consumers across the U.S. stock up on essential home products, such as toilet paper, Insider reported.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Food shortages will end when workers are paid more, say HGV drivers

McDonalds has run out of milkshakes, Nando’s and KFC are struggling to stock enough chicken and the Co-op says it faces the worst food shortages in memory.While the country is hardly on the brink of famine, it is clear that the UK has a problem getting food to where it needs to be and the situation looks set to worsen.Iceland’s boss is among those to have raised the prospect of empty supermarket shelves at Christmas thanks to an ongoing shortage of lorry drivers.Debate on the topic has divided partly along the fault line of Brexit. Some Remain voters have...
RestaurantsKHQ Right Now

Local coffee shops face supply delays and potential price Surge

MISSOULA, Mont. - Local coffee shops are not only facing a worker shortage, but now are faced with supply order delays and a potential surge in coffee ground stock. That's according to market's insider who says extreme frost in Brazil's coffee-growing region could affect next year’s crop, potentially sending price for coffee grounds to a near 30 percent increase for coffee materials for both local and corporate chains like Liquid Planet stores here in Montana.
Food & DrinksCentral Michigan Life

Chartwells addresses food shortages and supply chain issues

Supply chain issues and product shortages are affecting many businesses across the country. This is the first semester Chartwells will serve as the new food service provider at Central Michigan University. Despite the recent headlines the company said it will continue to provide the dining experience it promised. Concerned parents...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Ikea struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers due to Brexit and lorry driver shortage

Ikea is struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers, with Brexit and a shortage of lorry drivers to blame for the disruption.All 22 stores in the UK are experiencing problems and shoppers have reported some outlets completely running out of mattresses, among other items.The Swedish retailer has said that 10 per cent of all its products are affected by the shortages.Ikea is just one of a string of companies being hit by the impact of the current supply chain crisis.Last week, McDonald’s, Iceland, the Co-op and Greggs all admitted that they were facing difficulties with stock.The Wetherspoon...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Food price rise fears amid staff shortages

The national shortage of lorry drivers could lead to a rise in food prices, wholesalers have warned. Darren Labbett, managing director of Woods Foodservice, told the BBC that his industry was facing a "perfect storm" of adverse effects. "We've got the Brexit situation and the after-effects of the pandemic coming...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK Coca-Cola bottler dealing with aluminium can shortage

The Coca-Cola bottling business for the UK and Europe has said its supply chain has come under pressure from a “shortage of aluminium cans”.It comes as social media users have highlighted a scarcity of Diet Coke and Coke Zero products in recent weeks.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) told the PA news agency that it has faced “a number of logistics challenges” recently, including pressure on HGV driver numbers, but said it has continued to deliver “extremely high service levels”.Nik Jhangiani, chief financial officer of CCEP, told PA: “Supply chain management has become the most important aspect following the pandemic, to ensure...
Food & DrinksPosted by
IBTimes

Brexit Hangover For UK Pub Chain As Beer Runs Dry

UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon was one of the most enthusiastic and vocal supporters of Brexit. But now, faced with staff shortages further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say that its chief Tim Martin is beginning to reap what he sowed in campaigning so vociferously for Britain to leave the EU.

Comments / 0

