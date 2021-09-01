Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Listen: Wednesday, September 1, Morning Headlines

By Andrew Link
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay in History: 1996: GM to release an electric car. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Google Podcasts#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Schenectady, NYwamc.org

Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of the Daily Gazette about Fulton-Montgomery Community College vaccine mandate as the semester begins today and a new proposal for a drive-thru-only Starbucks in Schenectady, the first in the area. Drive-thru only businesses have become more common in the wake of COVID-19.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Central Lubbock shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:15 a.m. near 28th and Ave. P. Get the details here: 1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock. Constitutional carry begins in Texas. Texas Permitless Carry law is now...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

A dispatch from COVID’s frontlines: Beat Check podcast

Eighteen months into the pandemic, health care workers in hospitals and intensive care units in Oregon are still at it. They are tired, frustrated and feeling forgotten. It’s a tense time as unvaccinated Oregonians continue to show up at hospital doors, some failing to believe in the very virus that sent them there in the first place.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Unsplash Trolls the Photo Community with Its Ironic Mail Out

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. I recently received a promotional email from Unsplash. Like the rest of The Phoblographer team, I’m don’t support anything the company does. Its model is built on the foundations of a photographer’s desperation to be seen. The head honchos make money from it and give nothing back to the folks who likely made them a fair few bucks over the years. So, when this email came through, I had to laugh at the irony– I’m sure you will too.
MusicPost-Bulletin

Tuesday Tracklist: Dino & Vino

The sound: A “very Fleetwood Mac” vibe. Try them if you like ... See above: Fleetwood Mac or The Highwomen. How you know them: You’ve likely heard them at local breweries like Forager or Thesis, or Four Daughters Winery (pre-COVID). How you can get to know them: There aren’t any...
KidsNPR

Consider This from NPR

To put it bluntly, this past year... RAFAEL STERNIDORI: It sucked, to be honest. CORNISH: For 16-year-old Rafael Sternidori (ph), at least. R STERNIDORI: Yeah. Like, I didn't really see anyone for months, you know, in terms of socialization. Like, I lost most of my friends. So it was - it sucked.
ScienceScience Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: Science denial, with Lee McIntyre

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Lee McIntyre, a research fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University. He’s the author of How to Talk to a Science Denier (£19.99, MIT Press). Lee tells us...
EconomyLaredo Morning Times

Vox Media Set to Acquire Podcasting Newsletter Hot Pod (EXCLUSIVE)

Under part of a deal being announced Tuesday, Hot Pod will become the first paid-subscription product offered by The Verge, where executives are interested in seeing if they can offer a broader portfolio of similar editorial concepts in months to come, says Nilay Patel, editor of The Verge in an interview. Ashley Carman, a senior Verge reporter, will replace Nicholas Quah (above, pictured), who launched Hot Pod in 2014, and who will become a podcast critic for Vox Media’s Vulture. Vox also owns sites like SB Nation, Recode and The Cut.
Worldheadstuff.org

5 Best News Podcasts Feat The Daily & More

Whether it’s the latest battle between the tech giants or keeping up to date with the latest developments in the #FreeBritney movement, staying informed with the latest news and current event developments is always a good idea. Roisin Moloney explores her 5 best news podcasts which keep her abreast of...
Public Safetyradiosurvivor.com

Podcast #314 – Radio and the Lindbergh Kidnapping

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. On the show this week we explore a pivotal period for radio news in the 1930s and learn why the Lindbergh kidnapping changed everything. Travel back in time with us. It’s March 1932 and a horrible crime has just occurred, the kidnapping of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife Anne Morrow Lindbergh. Imagine that you were living in the United States in 1932 and wanted to follow breaking news about this story. If it were 2021, the answer might be Twitter or the internet. But in the early 1930s, it was obviously a very different media landscape, largely consisting of print journalism, news reels, and radio. Our guest, Thomas Doherty joins us to provide historical context and shed light on radio’s role in the media frenzy surrounding the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby and subsequent trial and why it was a turning point for how breaking news was covered. Thomas Doherty, Professor of American Studies at Brandeis, is the author of Little Lindy is Kidnapped: How the Media Covered the Crime of the Century.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

1971: IDS building near completion

More than 200 IBM employees took part in a “Day of Caring” by helping various community groups and organizations. IBM introduced a new “network computer” called “Thin Client.” It is designed to reach out and take what it needs off the internet. 1971 — 50 years ago. Minneapolis workers are...
Minnesota StatePost-Bulletin

3 Rochester start-ups chalk up wins at MN Cup contest

Three Med City start-ups recently took first place in their divisions to become semi-finalists in Minnesota’s most popular business competition, the MN Cup. Canomiks won in the Food/Ag/Bev division, Shrpa took the High-Tech division, and Nanodropper was number one in the Student division. CASP Technologies also placed as a runner-up in the Youth division.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Thursday, August 26, Morning Headlines

Day in History: 1971: Rochester boxer wins before a big crowd. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Wednesday, August 25, Morning Headlines

Day in History: 1921: Hargesheimer purchases another drugstore. Steven Schmidt, on his Rochester music role: 'I saw so many possibilities here'. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Friday, August 27, Morning Headlines

Day in History: 1921: State Fair machinery show covers 80 acres. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy