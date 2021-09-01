Cancel
Yonkers, NY

HEADLINES: Drunk driving crash, Yonkers car fire, cougar found in NYC apartment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

A Putnam County mom has been arrested for drunk driving with her 12-year-old child in the back seat, according to police. Yorktown police were called to the scene Saturday on East Main Street in Jefferson Valley. They discovered 43-year-old Jennifer MacDonald's car slammed into a utility pole. After an investigation, police determined MacDonald was intoxicated and had her child in the back seat. MacDonald, a repeat offender, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. She is facing a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. She is due back in court next month.

A car was engulfed in flames in Yonkers Tuesday afternoon. Police say the flames broke out on the exit 5 ramp of the Saw Mill River Parkway. No word yet on what caused the car to catch fire or of any potential injuries.

And there is update on the cougar found in a New York City apartment building. NYPD removed Sasha from a home there just last week. The owner was forced to surrender the 11-month old giant cat. Sasha was taken to the Bronx Zoo, where she was cared for by veterinarians over the weekend. She's now headed to an animal sanctuary in Arkansas.

