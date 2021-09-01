Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC issues guidances for traveling over Labor Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDXeo_0bjEEWJh00

The CDC is issuing travel guidance so people can travel over the Labor Day weekend safely.

“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling. First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, would recommend not traveling," says CDC DIrector Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

As of this week the CDC says 203 million people here in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine.

A little over half of the population is fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day Weekend#Cdc Director Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Connecticut StateNews 12

Connecticut highways, airports busy over Labor Day weekend

Travelers say the Labor Day weekend hasn't quite gotten back to pre-pandemic levels but that there were still plenty of cars on the roadways in Connecticut. News 12 spoke with drivers at the I-95 southbound rest stop in Fairfield who are fully vaccinated, feeling safe and making their way back home from weekend travel to visit family and friends. They say the busy travel was a reminder that we're a little closer to normal.
Public SafetyNews 12

Man slashed in head after confronting package thieves in Cypress Hills

Police are looking for two people who slashed a man in the head with a knife in Cypress Hills after he confronted them for stealing his package. The confrontation happened on Aug. 19, when the 68-year-old victim saw two men taking a package from his property on Crescent Street, police say. He went outside to stop them, when police say one of them took out a knife and slashed him across the head.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC just changed Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. Here’s why

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had updated the COVID-19 data for Florida after the state’s own department of health contested the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker data. The CDC told Fox News that it would work with the Florida Department of Health to make sure the...
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

Level of protection from COVID-19 vaccination may weaken over time, CDC says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new insight Tuesday about how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects people from the coronavirus. These new details come as hospitalizations across the country are trending slightly downward — although they’re still at the highest level since winter. Dr....
Travelmilestomemories.com

CDC Says Unvaccinated Americans Should Not Travel this Weekend

CDC Says Unvaccinated Americans Should Not Travel this Weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 briefing on...
TravelFort Worth Star-Telegram

Cancel Labor Day travel if you’re not vaccinated, CDC says. But what if you are?

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner — but we’re still in a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned hopeful travelers during a press briefing on Tuesday. And that means you should still take certain precautions — vaccinated or otherwise. “First and foremost, if you’re unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy