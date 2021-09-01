CDC issues guidances for traveling over Labor Day weekend

The CDC is issuing travel guidance so people can travel over the Labor Day weekend safely.



“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling. First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, would recommend not traveling," says CDC DIrector Dr. Rochelle Walensky.



As of this week the CDC says 203 million people here in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine.



A little over half of the population is fully vaccinated.