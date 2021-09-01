Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC issues guidances for traveling over Labor Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is issuing travel guidance so people can travel over the Labor Day weekend safely. “We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling. First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, would recommend not traveling," says CDC DIrector Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

westchester.news12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day Weekend#Cdc Director Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

I Got This Nasty, Flesh-Eating Fungal Infection from a Coyote

When Aaron Hipp’s left hand started to swell and grow hot, he knew his rash wasn’t getting better. When the skin began to blister into painful yellow pustules that seemed to be eating the flesh around his thumb, he knew he needed to go back to the doctor. He had seen a dermatologist for the rash a month earlier, but the cream he’d been prescribed seemed to be making things worse.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health adds classroom exemption plan, adjusts ‘Test to Stay and Learn’ guidance

Adjusted guidance from Lyon County Public Health means adjusted COVID-19 policies for USD 253 Emporia. According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, there are three main categories for these tweaks that were approved Friday. One of those deals with exemptions and exceptions. Fully-vaccinated students and students who have had COVID over the past six months are already exempt, and Millbern says there is now a “classroom exemption” policy.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee

The winter season in Tennessee can be a bit of a beast, especially since the state can’t seem to make up its mind from day to day. This year, however, the new publication of the Farmers’ Almanac seems to indicate that the winter season is going to be a bit more consistent than we may […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Clark County, WAKXL

Clark County Not Headed In a Good Direction Because of The Covid Variant

VANCOUVER, Wa.—Clark County Public health officer Dr. Alan Melnick reveals Covid-19 cases rose to a new pandemic high this week. Melnick says, “We’ve averaged 225 cases each day . Two month ago, we were averaging 21 cases a day–so more than 10 times the case rate two months ago.” A low vaccination rate of 59 percent is said to be the contributor to the growing number of cases. 20 to 39 year olds are getting the Delta Variant most often. The variant is pushing the county into a public health emergency. The variant spreads more quickly than covid-19. Physicians are recommending that everyone encourage their friends and family to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County COVID-19 activity rises to highest level on record

Clark County’s COVID-19 activity rose to the highest level on record this week with 1,602 new cases since Aug. 26 reported by Clark County Public Health, the most ever reported in a seven-day period. The county’s COVID-19 activity rate, which was as low as 50.1 cases per 100,000 residents over...
Clark County, WAkptv.com

Clark County Public Health issues danger advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has elevated blue-green algae advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas from warning to danger. Water samples collected last week showed both lakes continue to have elevated levels of cyanotoxins. Additionally, blue-green algae are now accumulating in many areas of both lakes, including at boat launches and other public access points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy