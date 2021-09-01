CDC issues guidances for traveling over Labor Day weekend
The CDC is issuing travel guidance so people can travel over the Labor Day weekend safely. “We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling. First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, would recommend not traveling," says CDC DIrector Dr. Rochelle Walensky.westchester.news12.com
Comments / 0