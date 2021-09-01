Charlotte Tilbury is officially cruelty-free

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fashion nomads are always on the go. When you’re jetting from city to city en route to the latest party, premiere, or fashion show, there is no slowing down. For many within the industry, the annual trek from New York to London and then Milan and Paris was routine, but when COVID-19 hit in 2020, the fashion week calendar and all other plans halted. In the last few months, though, as borders reopened and vaccinations became accessible, the industry’s frequent fliers have been reemerging. Among them, Nichapat Suphap, the stylish Thai consultant whose firm links Southeast Asia’s biggest stars and luxury’s key brands.