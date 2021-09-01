Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Charlotte Tilbury is officially cruelty-free

By Celebretainment
Inside Nova
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Tilbury has officially been listed as a cruelty-free brand. The cosmetics company - which was founded in 2013 and acquired by Puig in 2020 - has been granted Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty Free International - an animal protection and advocacy group that campaigns for the abolition of all animal experiments.

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty Free#Wwd#Leapingbunny Org#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Will Idaho Targets Feature New Ulta Mini-Shops?

You probably didn't know it was possible but Target just got a little better. At the end of last year, the popular cosmetics retailer, Ulta announced a deal with Target to launch mini Ulta beauty sections inside the stores of the major retailer. The mini-shops are said to feature an assortment of merchandise from more than 50 prestige brands for makeup, skincare, and hair, including Clinique, Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Charlotte Tilbury Super Model Matte Revolution Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Charlotte Tilbury Super Model Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark rosy brown with subtle warmth paired with a semi-matte to satin finish. It had light shine but that worn down within an hour to reveal a more semi-matte finish.
Makeuppapermag.com

Charlotte Tilbury's Viral Contour Wand Is Back in Stock

After months of being sold out, Charlotte Tilbury has finally restocked one of their most viral products. The Hollywood Contour Wand, which gained attention after Madison Beer plugged it in her Vogue "Beauty Secrets" video, has been sold out everywhere for months. Finally, Charlotte Tilbury has restocked it on their site (unfortunately, it's still sold out at Sephora), so you'll have to order it online — but it's definitely worth the wait.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Face Palette Review & Swatches

Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Glowgasm Face Palette ($75.00 for 0.52 oz.) includes two shimmery shades and two matte shades; the latter two being designed for contouring/bronzing. The consistency of the two sculpting shades felt thinner and stiffer compared to most gel-powder hybrid formulas, though the other two powders were more yielding and more in line with the dense/slightly stiff (but not in a bad way!) expected from a gel-powder formula.
Skin CareFASHION Magazine |

Charlotte Tilbury’s Cryotherapy-Inspired Skincare + More Beauty News

Including a new overnight lip mask and delicious-smelling perfume mists. There’s a new lip mask in town. It’s a part of Belif’s Aqua Bomb collection, best known for its hydration-boosting moisturizers and sleeping mask. The Overnight Lip Mask harnesses the soothing properties of centella asiatica (known as cica), shea butter and madecassoside, ingredients that work to smooth and hydrate dry and chapped lips while you get some shut-eye.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Cruelty-Free Cosmetics

Cruelty-free cosmetics brand Sugarpill recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and commissioned a special pack from GPA Global to mark the occasion. Crafted in the shape of a medicinal capsule (the iconic emblem of the Sugarpill brand) this rigid board box measures 18.25 by 8 inches, and stores an exciting range of cosmetics products – including an eyeshadow palette specially made for the anniversary.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best eyebrow pens for a DIY microblade look

Eyebrows have never been bigger. Both literally, as we’re all now embracing thicker, fuller face-framers, but also when it comes to the huge choice of products and salon treatments.The latest to go mainstream is microblading – a form of semi-permanent brow tattooing, where tiny needles scratch the skin’s surface and deposit pigment creating the illusion of fuller brows. These can last anywhere between one and three years depending on your skin type.But, while its biggest attraction is the amount of time and energy it can save you on brow tinting, shaping and products, the big drawback is the treatment’s price...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How a Thai Fashion Consultant Dresses For Reemergence

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fashion nomads are always on the go. When you’re jetting from city to city en route to the latest party, premiere, or fashion show, there is no slowing down. For many within the industry, the annual trek from New York to London and then Milan and Paris was routine, but when COVID-19 hit in 2020, the fashion week calendar and all other plans halted. In the last few months, though, as borders reopened and vaccinations became accessible, the industry’s frequent fliers have been reemerging. Among them, Nichapat Suphap, the stylish Thai consultant whose firm links Southeast Asia’s biggest stars and luxury’s key brands.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook featuring actors Omar Ayuso and Stephane Bak lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Beauty is work of Guido Palau’s team and Pat McGrath’s team.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2021

In the middle of a mini heatwave, Christmas is probably the last thing on your mind but 2021's advent calendars are already making their way into stores and online. Chocolate may be the most popular tradition but it's the beauty versions you don't want to sleep on — and this year's offerings are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Who Is Fashion Designer Nensi Dojaka?

Click here to read the full article. Nensi Dojaka has already become a favorite of many celebrities over the last year, and now the fashion designer is expected to grow even more in popularity thanks to her latest accolade. The Albanian women’s wear designer is the recipient of the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which she was awarded at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Tuesday. The award was presented by French actress Isabelle Huppert and the prize’s jury members consisted of Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones; Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh; Stella McCartney;...
Makeuptheeverygirl.com

I Finally Got My Hands on These High-End Makeup Products—But the Drugstore Dupes are Better

Back in February, I fell head over heels with Madison Beer’s viral Vogue makeup routine. Before I got sucked into the frenzy like everyone else, I was pretty disinterested in makeup. It’s not like I had a personal vendetta against it or anything, but the achievable, natural, yet noticeable look demonstrated by Beer’s technique truly got me excited about makeup again.
Beauty & Fashionkoreaproductpost.com

Korean Cosmetics Pioneers CTK Launches Virtual Beauty Innovation Platform CLIP to Empower Creators

If you have any interest in skincare, you must have stumbled across “K-Beauty” in your time surfing the internet, looking for the best solutions for flawless skin. K-Beauty has long been acknowledged as one of the most meticulous and result-oriented skincare regimens with detailed steps to achieve that spotless porcelain skin. No company has had a more profound or long-lasting impact on the production and innovation of beauty products than the South Korean juggernaut CTK.
BusinessElle

Estée Lauder Just Announced A New Partnership With Poet Amanda Gorman

On September 2nd, Estée Lauder companies–which include the brands MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, and Clinique to name a few–and the Estée Lauder brand itself announced an innovative three-year long partnership with poet and activist Amanda Gorman. Gorman, who was the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she recited her poetry for the Biden inauguration, has been named the Global Changemaker and Curator of the new "WRITING CHANGE" literacy initiative by Estée Lauder.
Manassas, VAInside Nova

Colored pencil works featured in new ARTfactory exhibit

The ARTfactory in Manassas has opened a new exhibit called “To the Point,” a group exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America. Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of “painting in color.” Colored...
Makeuptemptalia.com

NARS Climax Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

NARS Climax 9-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($49.00 for 0.45 oz.) is a limited edition earthy, neutral color story that included four matte eyeshadows and five shimmer eyeshadows housed in a red, plastic compact. The quality was higher than is typical for NARS (at least, in the last couple of years) with excellent shimmer shades and more pigmented and velvety matte shades that were, at worst, powdery but blendable and easy to work with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy