Crash involving 9 cars in Midtown clears after shutting down I-85

Crash on I-85 SB near 17th Street

Drivers who are heading in and out of Midtown have had a busy morning dealing with backups and delays.

Triple Team Traffic was monitoring not one, but two major crashes in the area.

The first was a car fire that is blocking almost all lanes on I-75 northbound near 17th Street. The fire broke out after 6 a.m. and reopened just after 7 a.m.

Just before 7 a.m., a crash involving at least nine cars happened on I-85 southbound near 17th Street. Multiple lanes are blocked heading into Midtown.

All lanes on I-85 have since opened.

Those weren’t the only traffic headaches. Traffic lights fell down on Buford Hwy at Sidney Marcus Blvd overnight. All lanes remained blocked.

