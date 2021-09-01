Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

5 Natural Ways to Handle Chronic Pain

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic pain is an issue many people across the country and around the world can relate to. According to a report from the CDC released in 2016, just over 20% of adults living in the United States have chronic pain, and of this percentage, 8% have chronic pain that is so high it impacts their daily lives. Chronic pain results in not only physical symptoms, but mental issues as well, as it can be very difficult to deal with the ongoing discomfort and disruption to your life.

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Cdc#Exercise#Fresh Fruit#Cdc#Lean#Massage Therapy Massage#Kratom#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Posted by
Umesh Bedi

Simple and effective treatment of diabetes in a natural way

Complete set for glucose measurement (diabetes). Glucometer, lancing device, strips and lancets.Diabetesmagazijn.nl/unsplash. Diabetes is a common disease nowadays. 34.2 million people have diabetes (10.5% of the US population) and 88 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes (34.5% of the adult US population). Diabetes affects many parts of the body and is associated with serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation, among other conditions. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 based on the 83,564 death certificates in which diabetes was listed as the underlying cause of death.
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

A Chronic Pain Specialist Says This Technique Could Get Rid of Your Aches Once and for All

Psychotherapist Alan Gordon, LCSW was in grad school the first time he was hit with chronic back pain and debilitating headaches. “I went the traditional route where I met with doctors,” he describes to First for Women. “I got MRIs. I think I must have done 250 physical therapy appointments over two or three years. I got acupuncture, I did acupressure, I was doing Reiki.”
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Sure Signs You've Harmed Your Brain, Say Experts

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $3 Tropical Drink Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Avoid Chronic Disease, and Nix Aches and Pains

Nothing hits the spot like a cool, refreshing drink as we wait for the hot and humid days of summer to end. We also know it’s better to sip on something healthy rather than a sugary soda or iced tea. Thankfully, coconut water can satisfy our taste buds and provide some amazing benefits for our blood pressure, lower our risk of chronic disease, and improve our post-workout recovery!
Diseases & Treatmentsahealthiermichigan.org

A New Approach to Dealing with Chronic Pain

Chronic pain, which can be defined as pain that lasts longer than three months, affects an estimated 100 million Americans, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Unfortunately, many people suffering from chronic pain think their treatment should just focus on physical causes. The reality is that it also needs to take into account psychological and social issues. Therapy can play a role in treating chronic pain, and be part of the treatment plan from the very beginning.
Healthhealthday.com

Pain and Stress

Have you ever noticed how aches and pains seem to fade when your adrenaline is really pumping? Or have you ever felt pain deep in your gut after a tragedy? If so, you've already discovered that pain -- like so many other things in life -- is deeply sensitive to stress.
Healthccenterdispatch.com

5 Simple, Natural Ways to Boost Immunity

(Family Features) Your body’s immune system protects against illness and infection, fighting off threats before you even know there’s a problem. Even though your immune system usually does its job automatically, you can give it a boost with habits that promote wellness and support immunity. Eat healthy fruits and vegetables....
Diseases & TreatmentsWISH-TV

What causes chronic headaches, TMJ (jaw pain)

Severe headaches or migraines can be debilitating, and when they become chronic and frequent, they can affect our quality of life. There are a lot of causes or contributing factors to chronic headaches, and Brian Horner, owner/director of Fast Track Physical Therapy joined us today to explain a few of them. Here’s more from him:
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 50, Say Doctors

Part of aging well is acknowledging that your health deserves more attention with age. The risk of many chronic diseases increases after 50. So does the importance of being vigilant about routine screening and preventative measures. These are the most common health problems for people over 50, and how to prevent them from limiting the quality of your life. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Diseases & Treatmentskingsvillerecord.com

How Some Patients Are Finding Drug-Free Relief From Chronic Pain

(StatePoint) When Chad VanCamp, 42, began feeling intense pain in his tailbone whenever he sat down, life changed. Suddenly, his favorite hobbies became unbearable and he began dreading everyday activities that most people wouldn’t think twice about -- car rides, airplane trips and even going out to dinner. More than...
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

Treating Chronic Pain Is Good for Your Brain

There is no shortage of links between the body and mind. And recent research shows that when your body hurts for too long, it may have a devastating effect on mental health. A recent study found that people experiencing chronic pain are far more likely to have all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or a stroke. These findings are independent of a person’s age, health, or socioeconomic status.
Healthnachicago.com

Conquering Chronic Pain: How the Body-Mind Connection Works

For three decades, David Hanscom was a top-ranked orthopedic surgeon in Seattle who daily put the scalpel to injured, deformed and twisted spines. Privately, he writhed in pain himself. He was beset over 15 years with burning feet, insomnia, tinnitus, anxiety, skin rashes, crushing chest pain, depression, sweats, heart palpitations and tension headaches, among other symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

The Most Effective Treatments for Chronic Pain

About 20% of adults right now have chronic pain problems. These problems can add up over time to make much of life miserable. If this is the boat that you’re in, it’s important that you take the time to get your pain under control to the best of your ability. We’re happy to steer you toward some of the best methods for doing just that.
Mental HealthABC 4

It’s basically physical therapy for the brain: How TMS is helping people emerge from the darkness

(GTU) – Have you ever wondered if depression, addiction, and anxiety are curable?. Zion Healing believes they are. The question to ask yourself is this; What if you were diagnosed with cancer, diabetes, MS, cystic fibrosis, Parkinson’s Alzheimer’s, or ALS? Would you seek a cure or accept the idea that you must live with the disease, fighting for your life until the bitter end?
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

6 Non-Depressive Effective Methods for Chronic Pain Relief

You are more than just your pain, but chronic pain can feel like it defines you. As a result, you may find yourself feeling hopeless and desperate for relief. This article will go over six non-depressive effective methods for chronic pain relief, so you don’t have to suffer alone anymore!
ElectronicsMedCity News

AppliedVR, Curebase to launch five studies of VR for chronic pain

Digital health startup AppliedVR plans to launch five virtual trials of its VR-based treatment for chronic pain. The company struck a one-year partnership with Curebase to run the studies, with plans to enroll more than 2,000 participants. Los Angeles-based AppliedVR builds VR-based programs, including mindfulness exercises and pain education. More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy