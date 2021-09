Footwear brand Allbirds has filed for an initial public offering amid growing consumer demand for — and investor interest in — sustainable products. The digitally native brand, which is known for its use of merino wool, eucalyptus tree fiber and other sustainable materials in its signature sneakers and other items, applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol BIRD. The company, which is valued at an estimated $1.7 billion, listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set.