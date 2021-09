Humanity which has been undergoing the harrowing phase of the dreaded pandemic for the last year and a half is in dire need of a therapy like music. The renowned music company Pickle Music has brought romantic therapy to the people who were suffering from various kinds of problems for the last year and a half. It has unveiled the music now of the entirely different romantic melody “Usasoon Aaley Man”, the poster for which was released on the occasion of the Independence Day of our country a few days ago. Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi’s Pickle Music in association with Shashikant Pawar have now come up for the sake of the listeners with the romantic duet after having tasted phenomenal success with the unveiling of the poster of the song “Usasoon Aaley Man”.