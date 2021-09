The 78 / o Italian Open, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome), home of the Ryder Cup 2023, will open at 7:30 on Thursday 2 September with the first tee shots. The Scottish Connor Syme, the Dutch Darius Van Driel and the young blue amateur Andrea Romano will kick off the European Tour tournament on the tee of hole 1, at the second appearance - after the debut of 2020 - in the maximum review of tricolor golf.