Opening Bell: Goldilocks Economy Boosts Futures, Stocks; USD, Gold Await NFP
Investors shrug off China’s first PMI contraction in 18 months. Global stocks and US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advance on the first day of September, as investors ignored economic figures signalling weakness. Despite negative headlines, traders are buying into the repeated Fed promise that the sharpest inflation spike since before the 2008 crash is only temporary and will abate once bottlenecks in the supply chain clear.www.investing.com
