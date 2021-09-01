Cancel
Opening Bell: Goldilocks Economy Boosts Futures, Stocks; USD, Gold Await NFP

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors shrug off China’s first PMI contraction in 18 months. Global stocks and US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advance on the first day of September, as investors ignored economic figures signalling weakness. Despite negative headlines, traders are buying into the repeated Fed promise that the sharpest inflation spike since before the 2008 crash is only temporary and will abate once bottlenecks in the supply chain clear.

