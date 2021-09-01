Opening Bell: Goldilocks Economy Boosts Futures, Stocks; USD, Gold Await NFP

The US dollar continues to pare its recent losses and is firm against most major currencies in what has the feel of a risk-off day. The other funding currencies, yen and Swiss franc, are steady, while the euro is heavy but holding up better than the Scandis and dollar-bloc currencies. Emerging market currencies are also lower, and the JP Morgan EM FX index is off for the third consecutive session. The Chinese yuan's insignificant gain of less than 0.15% puts it on the top of the emerging market currency complex.