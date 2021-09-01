Cancel
Mambu chosen by Cake for digital banking solutions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam-based Cake digital bank has selected the SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu as it looks to scale its business towards offering a full suite of digital banking services. Launched in January 2021, Cake is a collaboration between Be Group – the organisation behind Vietnam’s ‘Be’ ride-hailing app – and VP Bank, one of Vietnam’s banks. All products and services offered by Cake are fully licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam through VP Bank, with beFinancial (a part of Be Group) looking after the operations of the new digital bank.

