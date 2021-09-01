Cancel
Fresno, CA

Bull rider killed in ‘freak accident’ during Fresno competition

98online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From KTLA) A Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group. Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

