Victoria Beckham has become a style icon ever since her days as Posh Spice. Now, as a formidable fashion designer, Beckham’s not only wearing the trends but also creating the trends. Take, for instance, her fish motif dress that touched on the theme of watercolor-inspired prints. Or, her knack for pairing unexpected color combinations together. In her latest Instagram outfit post, Beckham wore a red dress and yellow heels (both were from her namesake label, of course). The hues, which were reminiscent of McDonald’s signature colors, paired well with each other as they were of similar tones.