Audi Grandsphere is a brand new concept that shows the way forward for the brand’s sedans of the near future. It isn’t a particularly striking or unusual design for an Audi (it's not too dissimilar to the A6 E-Tron concept), but behind the seemingly simple details lies a lot of thought and complexity, and most of that is focused around the idea that this isn’t just an electric sedan, but it’s also one that can drive itself - it’s envisioned as a Level 4-capable autonomous car.