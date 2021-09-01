Cancel
Labor Issues

Labor Day tribute to American workers

By Laura Lakins Grainger Today Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTLEDGE – Labor Day is a tribute to the American worker. Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, the federal holiday was established in 1894 and is celebrated the first Monday in September. During the industrial revolution in the late 1800s, American laborers needed to work 12...

