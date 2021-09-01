Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

TradeStation's James Putra Talks Ethereum, Rise Of Institutional Investment In Cryptocurrency: What Does It All Mean?

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch3Nv_0bjE9jhA00

Interest in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased thanks to the rise of NFTs and the lower price compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation’s James Putra told Benzinga.

Growing Interest: After a January that was “out of this world,” TradeStation is still seeing continued growth and interest in the cryptocurrency space, Putra said during a panel at the 2021 Benzinga Crypto Festival.

"What’s been surprising for us has been the adoption of Ethereum,” Putra said.

Ethereum has recently been around two-thirds of TradeStation’s trading volume, a surprise after months of Bitcoin representing around 80% of the trading volume.

The growth of Ethereum trading is similar to something Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shared in its second-quarter earnings report.

Putra credits the rise of non-fungible tokens and the fact that people “generally like lower-priced assets.”

“Behind the scenes, there’s a lot of exciting things happening with Ethereum.”

TradeStation has six assets listed now with plans to add more soon. Putra said 70% of all crypto volume happens in Bitcoin and Ethereum, which gives them access to a huge amount of customers.

“Our customers definitely want other assets,” Putra said, which is something the company will fix soon.

Want to learn more about how cryptocurrency is going to the moon? Check into Benzinga's Crypto Festival, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Is There Institutional Interest?: Moderator Scott Melker highlighted the strong interest of big names like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) investing in Bitcoin.

Putra told viewers that institutional interest has risen and could be an area to watch in the third quarter.

“The institutional side has been surprising,” Putra said.

TradeStation doesn’t have to convince companies to add cryptocurrency to their balance sheet or chase down leads anymore, according to Putra. Now TradeStation is able to show customers what it can offer them instead.

Putra cited a conference hosted by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor that showcased how many more companies are starting to put crypto on their balance sheets.

“I think that Saylor said it will take six months for companies," Putra said, adding this is something TradeStation is anticipating in the third quarter.

NFTs/Metaverse: The rise of NFTs is an area TradeStation is looking at. Putra mentioned some successful projects include ones from Gary Vee and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

TradeStation has been in talks with companies about ways they can tokenize themselves and offer rewards.

One customer is thinking of getting rid of its website — they think it is a thing of the past — and wants to go to the metaverse and use that as a place to bring in customers and retain talent.

Trading Strategies: Putra said that one way to invest in Bitcoin is to own the cryptocurrency and sell the futures, which typically sell at a premium.

“It’s close to a risk-free trade,” Putra said, adding that this trade helps protect your margin. "Using this trade, you’re able to keep your premium as the strikes come in."

Putra said he thinks Bitcoin will go higher by the end of the year but stopped short of offering a price prediction.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tradestation#Tradestation#Btc#Microstrategy#Mstr#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Bored Ape Yacht Club#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksBenzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed 19.99% to $0.24 in the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was down 13.07% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin traded 6.7% and 4.87% lower, respectively. Since the year began, the Shiba...
MarketsBenzinga

Ethereum Holds Critical Level

So far, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has held above the important $3,350 level. There’s support at this level because it was important resistance. After ETH traded higher than $3,350, many of the investors who sold it there regret their decisions to do so. Many of these remorseful sellers decide to buy it back.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today

Bitcoin hit $52,000 late Monday before pulling all the way back to the $43,000 level and is now back around $47,000. The volatility comes as El Salvador prepares to implement a law that will see Bitcoin accepted as legal tender in the country. Media outlets reported that the El Salvador...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Crypto Today? Bitcoin Rejected At Major Resistance, Crashes Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Tuesday displayed its volatile abilities to the newest market participants with a sharp and sudden downturn. What Happened: Bitcoin, according to TradingView data, fell by nearly 19% from the day's high of nearly $53,000 to a low of under $43,000. CoinMarketCap data shows that most of the crash happened in mere minutes and coincided with an uptake in trading volume.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Crypto crash leads Coinbase to go down, cancelling orders and showing errors as users look to sell bitcoin

Coinbase has gone down amid a huge crash in the value of cryptocurrency.Bitcoin has lost around 10 per cent of its value in the dramatic fall, which began suddenly on Tuesday afternoon UK time.But many investors were unable to buy or sell cryptocurrency as the world’s leading cryptocurrency platform was again hit by technical issues.On Twitter, Coinbase said it was aware of the issues and looking to investigate.“We’re aware transactions are currently delayed or cancelled at elevated rates and our apps may be experiencing errors,” it said. “Our team is investigating the issue and we’ll update here as soon...
Marketsfxempire.com

How Much Will Bitcoin be Worth in 2025?

However, it lost more than half of its market value compounded by China’s harsh regulations and a crackdown on mining activities. The year has also witnessed an increase in Bitcoin adoption rate with several global financial institutions and established technology firms. Notably, they include PayPal, Visa, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, MicroStrategy, Apple, and Tesla, all adopting Bitcoin.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Solana Surges to ATH, Passing $50B Market Cap and Flipping Dogecoin

One of the best performing crypto assets over the past day by a clear margin is Solana’s SOL token as it powers up the market capitalization charts. Solana’s native token SOL is one of the top gaining cryptocurrencies in the top one hundred today, second only to its ‘cousin,’ FTX Token (FTT).
Gamblingtheface.com

What does cryptocurrency addiction look like?

Crypto can make you a lot of money. That’s the headline we’re all too aware of. A bitcoin was worth around seven pence in October 2010, now one bitcoin is worth around £36,900. So if you put a tenner on bitcoin back then and didn’t touch it, you’d have roughly 3.7 million quid now, and that’s without compound interest. This is the blockchain dream.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), often described as an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer, continues to rally despite major cryptocurrencies taking a beating on Tuesday. What Happened: The token of the project focused on decentralized apps, decentralized finance, and scalability traded 3.48% higher at $178.57 even as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 10.92% to $2.1 trillion.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Benzinga

Solana Joins The Crypto Olympus As Adoption Grows

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is now the sixth-largest crypto based on market cap after a long period of staggering growth. What Happened: According to CoinMarkerketCap data, Solana is one of the few coins that swims upstream and shows a price increase of about 10% over the last 24 hours despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and nearly all of the broader market slumping down. It's trading at $171 after having tripled in about three weeks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Speeds Straight Through Resistance: Could All-Time Highs Be In Sight?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was trading over 1% higher in Wednesday's premarket after driving up through a key resistance level at the $145-mark Benzinga called out Sept. 2. Fotowatio Renewable Ventures BV and Harmony Energy announced Tesla’s megapack lithium-ion batteries will be used to power the United Kingdom’s largest 99-megawatt energy storage project called Clay Tye. Tesla’s megapacks are already being used in two other battery storage facilities in England.
Marketsu.today

Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means

Ethereum’s daily net emission slipped into negative territory for the first time on Sept. 3, marking a significant milestone for one of the leading cryptocurrencies. This means that more Ether coins were being burned than produced by miners over a 24-hour period. On Sept. 4, however, the supply of Ether...

Comments / 0

Community Policy