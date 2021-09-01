How Alibaba's Ant Group Proposes To Revive Its IPO?
- State-backed firms will acquire a sizeable stake in an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Ant Group asset, the Reuters reports.
- The shareholders will invest about 500 million yuan ($77.4 million) as registered capital. The move aims to relax the Chinese fintech giant's grip on a data treasure trove of over 1 billion users but help revive its IPO.
- The partners plan to form a personal credit-scoring firm under China's regulatory bindings that blocked Ant's IPO and slapped a hefty fine on Alibaba.
- Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture. The other partners include Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port.
- Transfar Zhilian's parent, Transfar Group, will be the only non-state investor with a 7% stake.
- The proposed joint venture would collect, manage and analyze consumer data to score people's credit. Ant, via super-app Alipay, collect data of over 1 billion users.
- It runs Zhima Credit, a private credit-scoring platform with proprietary algorithms to score people and small businesses based on their Ant-linked services.
