Amazon Fires Up Walmart Rivalry By Entering This $1T Sector: Bloomberg
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is attempting to crack India's out-of-date agricultural sector via its Reactive and Proactive Crop initiative, the Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon aims to secure the farm produce, yielding two-thirds of the country's $1 trillion in annual retail spending.
- Amazon's mobile app addresses soil, pests, weather, disease. It can also supply machine learning algorithms to detect defects in fruits and vegetables.
- The app will help farmers sort, grade, and pack produces for transport to Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.
- Amazon's move follows China's, joining Reliance Industries Ltd, arch-rival Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) Flipkart, and the Tata Group's acquisition of online grocer Bigbasket.
- Securing a steady stream of fruit, vegetables, and other groceries is key to dominating Indian online commerce.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.12% at $3,475 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
