Samara Joy is a self-possessed, deeply emotive vocalist, with power that usually takes a lot of living to master. But the Purchase College graduate has got it in spades. When she spoke to DownBeat via Zoom, Joy was quick to admit, “I haven’t really experienced most of what is talked about in the songs. So, I have to either immerse myself in how my heroes sang them or try to tap into a character and think of a story where I’m in that position.”