A neo-Nazi terror offender has been ordered to read literary classics including Jane Austen and Charles Dickens or face going to jail.Ben John was handed a suspended prison sentence for possessing a terrorist document, meaning he will not be jailed unless he breaks the conditions imposed by the court and a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order.Leicester Crown Court heard the 21-year-old student had amassed a wealth of white supremacist, antisemitic and satanic material, as well as explosives manuals.Judge Timothy Spencer QC told Tuesday’s sentencing hearing John had avoided imprisonment by the “skin of his teeth”.In an exchange with the defendant...