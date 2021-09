An elderly woman killed a motorcyclist when she hit him head-on Monday while trying to turn onto a Franklin County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said 81-year-old Nancy R. Gray, of Fayetteville, was driving with an 82-year-old woman from Warrenton, Missouri, at about 11:54 a.m. when she attempted to make a left turn from Anthony Highway south onto Saint Anne’s Drive in Guilford Township.