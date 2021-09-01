Cancel
Intuit Eyes Mailchimp Acquisition For Over $10B: Bloomberg

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
  • Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is in talks to acquire email marketing firm, Mailchimp, for over $10 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • The deal would unite two providers of services for small businesses.
  • Intuit offers QuickBooks accounting software, supplementing it with Credit Karma after acquiring it for $7.1 billion in 2020. Mailchimp focuses on digital marketing services, including social advertising, so-called shoppable links, and automation products.
  • Mailchimp reported $300 million in EBITDA for 2020.
  • Intuit aims to build on a small-business recovery that’s helped drive sales of QuickBooks and other products. It reported a 41% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4.
  • Intuit held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31.
  • Price Action: INTU shares closed higher by 0.095% at $566.11 on Tuesday.

