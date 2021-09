Romelu Lukaku has returned to the Premier League at the right time. The Chelsea forward will benefit from the relaxed refereeing approach to physical contact. He will be on the receiving end of some rough treatment, too, but the 28-year-old is clever enough and tough enough to use the rules to his advantage.Jurgen Klopp voiced his opposition to the changes in officiating after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend. In the light of the German’s comments – which were echoed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager – it will be fascinating to see how Klopp’s side...