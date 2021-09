Victoria Beckham has led many lives—Spice Girl, fashion designer, TV host, tabloid lightning rod—and throughout all of these incarnations, she’s given her fans exactly what they want. Look no further than the Spice Girls’ entire, perpetually-relevant musical oeuvre! Or the fact that she was among the first prominent fashion designers to call on the rest of the industry to do more to support Black Lives Matter! Or even how she got vulnerable and revealed that the “Posh” nickname helped her overcome her shyness! She is truly the People’s Princess.