Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Volleyball Notches First Win at Madrid

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasantville’s volleyball squad got their first win of the season as they swept Madrid in straight sets Tuesday night. The Trojans improved their record to 1-2 on the season by winning their first three sets of the season. Pleasantville won all their sets by three points or less, winning 27-25, 25-22, and 25-23. Danika Park and Kendall Krichau continued their hot start to the season, combining to have 16 kills with nine and seven, respectively. The Trojans also had four different players get four digs. Pleasantville trailed in every set before ultimately coming back and winning. This win also breaks Pleasantville’s nine-match losing streak dating back to last season.

