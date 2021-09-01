Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zoom's Pandemic Bonanza Is Over

By Timothy Green
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • Zoom reported record quarterly revenue, but the company's guidance calls for the first sequential revenue decline.
  • Small customers are starting to drop Zoom, and large customers are putting more thought into their purchases.
  • Zoom's revenue could decline on a year-over-year basis within a few quarters, putting pressure on the stock's lofty valuation.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-driven lockdowns and restrictions that drove millions out of the office. There's plenty of competition in the videoconferencing market, but Zoom's ease of use helped it stand out. For companies urgently going remote last year, Zoom was the path of least resistance.

With Zoom becoming a necessity for many companies during the pandemic, revenue has soared. Zoom just booked its first quarter with over $1 billion of . Two years ago, quarterly revenue was below $200 million. Zoom now has over half a million customers with more than 10 employees, and over 2,000 customers spending more than $100,000 on Zoom's products.

Zoom is still reporting solid growth on a year-over-year basis. Revenue was up 54% in the latest quarter, and the company's guidance represents year-over-year growth of about 31%. But the company is reaching an inflection point. Sequential growth has been slowing for a while, and it's about to turn negative for the first time if Zoom hits its guidance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtK6_0bjE7SQR00
*Q3 2022 figure is the midpoint of Zoom's revenue guidance. Chart by author. Data source: Zoom.

Small customers are jumping ship

Zoom is still seeing solid demand among large enterprise customers. The number of enterprise customers spending more than $1 million annually soared 77% in the latest quarter, and the number of customers spending more than $100,000 annually more than tripled. Additional products like Zoom Phone are helping to drive revenue higher among large customers.

It's a different story for customers with fewer than 10 employees. Zoom attributed its lackluster guidance, which called for revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion in the fiscal third quarter, on small customers. Even at the high end of that range, revenue will be down compared to the second quarter.

Small customers account for 36% of Zoom's revenue, and the company expects this part of its business to be volatile as the pandemic ends. "[O]ur outlook assumes that our direct and channel business will continue to experience robust growth, while our online business will be a headwind in the coming quarters as smaller customers and consumers adjust to the evolving environment," said CFO Kelly Steckelberg during the second-quarter earnings call.

Large customers are also changing their behavior. While enterprises were quick to adopt Zoom last year, they're starting to take their time. "They're doing more complete like proof of concepts, for example, versus if you think about a year ago, they were in this sort of stage of trying to keep the lights on almost and buying very quickly," said Steckelberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnqPB_0bjE7SQR00
Image source: Zoom.

A tough road ahead for Zoom stock

Videoconferencing software isn't going away, but it's not going to be an absolute necessity once the pandemic is over. Small customers are starting to drop Zoom, and large customers are no longer adopting Zoom with the same urgency. Enterprises are taking their time and probably considering alternatives, something that probably wasn't happening much last year.

The worst-case scenario for Zoom is a period of declining revenue as some of its pandemic-era growth is unwound. Within a few quarters, revenue could start declining on a year-over-year basis. Acquisitions can help, but the core business is facing some tough headwinds.

Zoom expects to produce around $4 billion of revenue this fiscal year. Revenue could very well decline next fiscal year if enterprise growth can't overcome the loss of revenue from small customers.

Zoom is still worth about $90 billion after its post-earnings slump. The price-to-sales ratio based on the full-year guidance is around 22. If Zoom starts reporting revenue declines, that premium valuation may come under some serious pressure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Video Communications#Software#Videoconferencing#Zm#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September

A company built around open-source code is disrupting a huge segment of the software industry. Digitizing the agreement workflow is minting cash for this fast grower. A biotech with its hand in multiple cutting-edge programs is delivering for patients and shareholders. Momentum can be a powerful force in the market....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Small-Cap Semiconductor Stock Jumped 29% in August

Demand for semiconductor chips is soaring even as the industry continues to grapple with a supply crunch. Axcelis expects stronger sales growth this year than previously estimated. Analysts are increasingly turning bullish on Axcelis and see strong upside in its stock price. What happened. After a dud July, semiconductor stock...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

Companies with recurring revenue are often more effective at expanding over time than those without. Innovation is expensive, but it can pay off big over time. New products can succeed by avoiding the longstanding, frustrating weaknesses of the competing options. Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

ETFs and mutual funds that track the index will now have to add Tandem Diabetes Care to their holdings. Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept. 20.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Investors can find opportunities in companies disrupting old industries and creating new ones. Many former SPACs have been sold off by investors and are now trading at reduced prices. These three exciting tech stocks and former SPACs trade at less than $20 per share and offer compelling long-term upside. Many...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Beat Expectations and Raised Guidance

Hims & Hers and Zoom Video delivered strong results last quarter, and both companies still have more opportunities ahead. Healthcare company Hims & Hers is diversifying into more products and regions, which could unlock more potential for the business. Zoom's growth will slow down in upcoming quarters, but its recent...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of SolarEdge Soared 12% in August

The company exceeded expectations in the second quarter. Third-quarter guidance is strong. The stock received several price target raises. After dropping 6% in July, shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) rebounded in August and climbed 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's strong second-quarter earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. Heading into its second-quarter 2022 earnings report, analysts had forecast the company would lose $0.13 per share (pro forma) on sales of only $125.5 million. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Jumped in August

New regulatory threats in China have hung a dark cloud over JD.com in recent months. A record quarter for customer additions drove sales up 26% year over year. Management sees opportunities for margin improvement over the long term. What happened. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) rose 10.8% last month, according to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Zymergen Plunged 62% in August

Customers are having problems with the company's lead product. There's a new CEO in the C-suite. Wall Street turned sour on the stock. It wasn't only beachgoers who forgot to apply the sunscreen that were complaining about being burned last month. Investors in Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY), a synthetic-biology specialist, also felt scorched after the stock plummeted 62%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

Does their business momentum live up to their stocks' soaring prices?. The fastest-growing company of these three is also bringing in the most profit. Shares of each of these companies could perform well over the long haul, but one stock looks more attractive than the others. Many stocks have performed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fiverr International Stock Fell 27.9% in August

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) fell by 27.9% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With the sharp decline, Fiverr shares are once again trading close to 10% below the level they were at the start of this year. So what. Fiverr recently reported its fiscal...
PetsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Pet Health Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Here's Why

Elanco lowered its earnings guidance, and its stock price declined. The company has had issues with some of its key products. Its stock has underperformed Elanco's animal-health peers. The animal health space is one of the most promising and rewarding industries for investors to be in. Advances in animal health...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Thoughts on Zoom's Earnings -- Are People Overreacting?

Today's video focuses on Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) recent stock price movement after the company announced its earnings on Aug. 30, 2021, after the stock market closed. Investors did not seem pleased with the quarter, and Zoom's stock price dropped over 10% in one day. Here are some highlights from the video:
TechnologyStreet.Com

Zoom's Fatigue Is Likely Not Over

Stocks quotes in this article: ZM, MSFT, GOOGL, WORK, CRM. As bad as today is for Zoom Video (ZM) , I think there is more downside potentialWhat Zoom does it appears will be around for a whileBut user growth is waningPeople are doing fewer Zoom happy hours and having actual happy hoursMeanwhile, other contenders are stepping into the space realizing that there is a way to grab a lot of eyeballs and dolla...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Zoom’s reality check

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Normal is a scary word for a company that thrived in abnormal times. Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM.O)revenue hit $1 billion for the quarter ended July 31, a 54% rise. Yet its shares fell more than 15% on Tuesday read more , partly because some of the video-conferencing service’s metrics, according to Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg, “have begun to normalize.”
Stockswincountry.com

Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

(Reuters) – Star investor Cathie Wood’s funds have scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc as the video conferencing company’s stock registered their worst day in months on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand. Ark Invest added about $45.5 million shares of the stay-at-home beneficiary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy