Tyrese Gibson slams Hollywood colourism

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Gibson claims he has lost roles to Terrence Howard because his pal is “lighter-skinned”. The ‘F9’ actor thinks there has been a “shift” but colourism is still an issue in Hollywood and even though he is a “star”, he’ll be turned down for parts because of his dark skin.

