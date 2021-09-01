Cancel
Williamsburg, IA

PCM Girls Cross Country Finishes 8th at Williamsburg

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

PCM’s cross country squads competed at the Williamsburg Recreation Center Tuesday night and the girls finished eighth out of ten teams. The Mustangs’ girls’ top finisher of the meet was Junior Paige Steenhoek, finishing with a time of 22:08.9. The top three were rounded out by sophomore Tiffani Koonce and junior Jillian Fairbanks. PCM finished ahead of Lynnville-Sully and Vinton-Shellsburg. The Mustangs’ boys’ had three runners compete. Senior Kyle Sanders finished with a time of 22:34.5. Freshman Carson Taylor was second with a time of 25:52.6 and freshman Jacob Buys ran a 27:44.6 in the meet.

