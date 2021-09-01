Cancel
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Volleyball Lets 2-0 Lead To Albia Slip Away

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commanding 2-0 lead melted into a 3-2 loss for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad Tuesday night against Albia ending the Panthers’ 25 match winning streak in the South Central Conference. Knoxville won set one 25-20 after a slow start, and dominated set two 25-8, but Albia would win sets three, four and five by scores of 25-23, 27-25, and 15-9. Panthers players Brittany Bacorn and Melanie Sullivan told KNIA/KRLS Sports they might have let off the gas in the 3rd set to allow Albia back in, but they will use it as a learning experience.

www.kniakrls.com

