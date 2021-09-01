Man Becomes Viral Meme, Flooded With Imposter Accounts After Losing Wallet

The internet is buzzing about a viral new challenge, and it certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. What’s been dubbed as the crate challenge has people attempting to climb up and down milk crates that are stacked on each other to resemble a staircase — all without falling. The balancing act (and unsuccessful attempts) are getting all kinds of responses on social media, and naturally, plenty of people are just hoping that it’ll all stop. If watching people attempt to scale wobbling structures has you wanting to immediately close your eyes, these crate challenge memes will speak to you.